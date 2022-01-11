Deepika Padukone On Being Called Queen Bee And Numero Uno: Not Something That I Would Ignore Or Brush Aside

After a lot of struggle and hard work, Deepika Padukone is in a space, where every newcomers in the film industry dream of. She's a superstar, but doesn't make any fuss about it. In her recent tete-a-tete with Lifestyle Asia, Deepika opened up about perceiving titled like 'Queen Bee', 'Numero Uno', 'Game Changer', etc., and said that it is definitely flattering.

She said, "It's not something that I would ignore or brush aside because it is definitely flattering, it's definitely a compliment because these are certainly very flattering adjectives and also not something that has fallen onto my lap."

The Bajirao Mastani actress further said that it's been a long and hard journey for her to get to that place where people identify her with those adjectives today.

She said, "Having said that, I acknowledge it, I recognize it, but at the same time, I hope that, and I know that I haven't let it get to my head because if it had, my parents or my family and friends by now would have told me. But I hope that it never gets to my head. I hope that I'm able to continue to put my head down and continue to go on this journey and this path that I have set for myself."

She concluded by saying that she will never let success go to her head, because she knows the sacrifices, the hard work, the commitment, and the dedication that has gone into achieving that.

With respect to work, Deepika is gearing up for the release of Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, which also casts Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to premiere on February 11, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.