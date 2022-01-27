Deepika Padukone Reveals How She And Ranveer Singh Disconnected From Each Other As Actors After Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh worked together with each other in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's back-to-back three films- Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, when Deepika was asked how she and her actor-husband disconnected from each other after filming Padmaavat, here's what she said...

She told Pinkvilla, "He's (Ranveer Singh) always been supportive of my work and it's actually a bit strange because when we met, we were doing films together and then, his first film post Padmaavat was actually Gully Boy. So it felt different for me to be like 'Okay, now you're doing a film and I'm not in it' and then, I had a release in which he wasn't there. So it took some time to get used to that because our first interaction with each other was as co-stars. It took us a while to disconnect from that and be able to understand each other as actors, without being in that film."

Deepika was speaking to the media portal during the promotions of Gehraiyaan, which is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 11, 2022.

A few days ago, the trailer was unveiled by the makers and it created an uproar on social media. While some were bowled over by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika's piping hot chemistry in the film, others were infuriated, because they felt that the film is glorifying infidelity.

Directed by Shakun Batra, the film also casts Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles.