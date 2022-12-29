Entertainment Live Updates: Sheezan’s New Statement In Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case; Cirkus Is A Washout
A new chilly December morning is finally here and the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From Rohit Shetty's Cirkus featuring Ranveer Singh turning out to be a total washout at the box office to Sheezan Khan's new statement in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case, Vivek Agnihotri responding to a social media user who reminded him of his 'erotica' Hate Story amidst the Besharam Rang controversy, and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.
- Cirkus Box Office Update: Ranveer Singh's Film Is A Washout
Rohit Shetty's latest release Cirkus, featuring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, has turned out to be a huge disappointment at the box office. The movie reportedly made between Rs 1.80-2.10 crore on its sixth day and is struggling to touch the Rs 30 crore mark in India.
- Sheezan Khan's New Statement In Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case
Sheezan Khan reportedly stated that he decided to end his relationship with Tunisha Sharma because he desired to focus on his work in his latest statement to the police. He also had their age gap in mind. Earlier the police had revealed that Sheezan keeps changing his statements. “They said, The investigation is progressing. So far, the statements of 17 people related to the case have been recorded. Sheezan is changing his statement again and again. Till now he has not given any clear reason for the breakup.”