Entertainment Live Updates: Sheezan’s New Statement In Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case; Cirkus Is A Washout

Sheezan Khan's New Statement In Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case

Sheezan Khan reportedly stated that he decided to end his relationship with Tunisha Sharma because he desired to focus on his work in his latest statement to the police. He also had their age gap in mind. Earlier the police had revealed that Sheezan keeps changing his statements. “They said, The investigation is progressing. So far, the statements of 17 people related to the case have been recorded. Sheezan is changing his statement again and again. Till now he has not given any clear reason for the breakup.”