Karan Johar Cuts Birthday Cake With Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra & Others: Watch Video

Karan Johar, the celebrated filmmaker and head honcho of Dharma Productions turned 50 on May 25, Wednesday. He kickstarted the birthday celebrations by cutting a cake in the presence of his family members and close friends. The midnight birthday bash was a private and low-key affair and was held at Karan Johar's residence.

Gauri Khan, who is a close friend and sister-figure to Karan Johar, took to her official Instagram page and shared a glimpse of the celebrations, where he is seen cutting a three-tier birthday cake. "Happy Birthday ❤️. You are truly the One & Only," the star wife captioned her post.

Karan Johar's Birthday Bash: Katrina-Vicky, Kareena-Saif, Anushka, Ranbir, Ranveer & Others Attend

Karan Johar's mom Hiroo Yash Johar, and his close friends including Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and others, were seen in the video. The filmmaker is seen having blast with his closest people in the private bash, while they were capturing the precious moments on their respective phones.

Earlier, Gauri Khan had wished Karan Johar on his 50th birthday by posting a few throwback pictures featuring herself, with the filmmaker and her superstar husband, Shah Rukh Khan. "Dearest Karan It's the little things you do and say... that make you the person you are . . You listen and make everything right. Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter into all our lives. Best birthday wishes from my family to yours ...love you ❤️," reads Gauri's post.

Coming back to the birthday bash, Maheep Kapoor also shared glimpses of Karan Johar's birthday bash on her official Instagram handle. In a video, the birthday boy was seen dancing to the popular Badhshah song 'Jugnu'. In another video, the actress revealed the lavish dinner Karan had arranged for his guests.