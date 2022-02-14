Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Look Perfect Together As Shiva & Isha Of Brahmastra: See Pic

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the real-life couple is finally all set to be seen together in the highly anticipated project Brahmastra. Recently, the makers of Brahmastra revealed a lovestruck picture of the lead couple from the movie, on the special occasion of Valentines' Day. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt look perfect together as Shiva and Isha in the picture.

To the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor is playing a happy-go-lucky young man who discovers a superweapon in Brahmastra, while Alia Bhatt plays his confidant and love interest, Isha. From the new location still, it is evident that the Ayan Mukerji directorial will be a complete treat for the fans of the much-celebrated star couple.

Recently, in an interview with NDTV, Alia Bhatt had opened up about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. The supremely talented actress stated that she is already married to her Brahmastra co-star and boyfriend, in her head. "I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time. Everything happens for a reason. Whenever we do get married it will work out right and in a beautiful way," said Alia Bhatt.

Coming back to Brahmastra, the project, which marks the third collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji, went on floors around eight years back. The fantasy drama was delayed multiple times due to production issues and the pandemic. However, the makers never gave up on Brahmastra and the ambitious project is finally in its last stage of production.