Ranveer Singh’s Co-Star Deeksha Joshi: Jayeshbhai Jordaar Is Always Going To Be Very Special (Exclusive)

Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar has received positive response from the masses. Despite facing a lot of criticism from the critics, the film has so far garnered more than Rs 15 Crore at the box office. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film is being applauded by the audience for the actors' performances. Actress Deeksha Joshi, who played Ranveer Singh's sister Preeti in the film is receiving praises from the audience for her performance.

Recently, Deeksha Joshi had an exclusive interaction with, in which she opened up about her Bollywood debut and fun BTS moments. While talking about her Bollywood debut, the actress said, "Honestly, I'm extremely excited about my Bollywood debut. I've always been very grateful in life and I've been practising gratitude since quite some time now. So, I just keep reminding myself of the fact that this is a dream come true. It couldn't have been any better. Since childhood, whenever I would watch Yash Raj Films, it would never even strike that I will be a part of "YRF" ever, so I'm extremely overwhelmed right now and I consider it one of my biggest opportunities so far. Also, what I'm happy about is that it's a very interesting character and to get an opportunity like this in your first attempt in Hindi is just insane I mean I don't even know how to thank the universe honestly."

Deeksha Joshi has predominantly worked in the Gujarati Film Industry. Interestingly, she has also shared screen space with director Divyang Thakkar, who has acted in many Gujarati plays and films. In Jayeshbai Jordaar, the actress got a chance to relive her old moments with many Gujarati actors.

While sharing fun anecdotes with us, Deeksha said, "All of the scenes were so special for me so it's difficult to pick out a memory. My whole Gujarati gang was there on the sets and we had a lot of fun. They were all the people who I've worked within Gujarati films and people who I've admired watching in Gujarati films and working alongside them in a Hindi film was all the more amazing. So, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is always going to be very special for all of us who here from the Gujarati industry and were a part of the film, because it just felt like home every time I saw them. Most of my memories that I recall are with these guys and of course with Divyang, Veronica, the little girl Jia who plays Siddhi. I got to share my van with her and we'd play games and have a lot of fun. So, I think I had a great time with each and every actor on the set and with each and every person so I just feel it's a very warm experience."

Talking about Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the film is produced by Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. It also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Boman Irani and others in key roles.