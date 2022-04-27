Exclusive Interview! Chandramukhi Star Amruta Khanvilkar: I Am Very Scared Of Romance

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Preparations For Chandramukhi

How did you come on board for Chandramukhi?

Prasad Oak had not come to me with a script but with the novel. He said that whenever he would direct Chandramukhi, I will be his Chandramukhi. This was back in 2019. On Diwali 2020, I told him 'Yes, Prasad, we are doing this film, no matter what'. At that time, he did not have a producer, but still, I said yes to the project. I was going to London to shoot a film and there I met Akshay Bardapurkar. I told him about Chandramukhi. When we came back to Mumbai, Akshay, Prasad and I met and we started the project."



Have you done any special preparation for your role? Was it difficult to play Chandra?



The whole process of 2 and a half years was very special for me. I learned a new language. I did things that I never did in my life such as piercing my nose, putting on 8 kilos, and learning to walk and dance like Lavani dancers. I did extensive workshops which included doing my own choreography on black and white songs of Jayshree Gadkar. I also learned old songs and poems for Chandramukhi.

‘We Haven’t Done Anything That’s Not In The Novel’

Ever since Chandramukhi's video songs are out, fans have been praising your dance moves and the music of the film. What do you have to say about it?



I can only say thank you to my choreographers, the music director Ajay-Atul, singers Shreya Ghoshal and Aarya Ambekar. It's because of them that the songs are looking so great. And yes, of course, all my fans have been making amazing reels on them. I love it when little children dance to the song.



Chandramukhi is a love story about a married politician who falls in love with the Lavani Samradni. Despite having a concept of pure love, many people could consider it as a glorification of infidelity. What is your take on it?



We haven't done anything that's not in the novel. We had to stay true to the novel and its content. We wanted to tell a love story right from the start and that's what we are doing. Rest everything is drama and it's in the novel as well. So, people are familiar with the novel and I am sure they know what they are going to be watching on the big screen.

Why Amruta Khanvilkar Is Scared Of Romance On Screen

What do you like and dislike about your character Chandra?



I have only love and love for the character of Chandra. She has given me the chance to perform as a dancer as well as an actor. And it's all that I wanted.



Addinath Kothare and you have some romantic scenes in the film. Was it difficult for you to shoot them?



Yes, initially when Addinath and I were at the workshop, it was very difficult. I am very scared of romance, and to do that with a friend was quite difficult for me. But it was Prasad (Oak) and Addinath who made me really comfortable. Addinath is very interactive and receiving. He doesn't have any kind of baggage. We became really great friends on the set. He never used to push me. He would do all the things according to my comfort level. It was the best thing for any female actor.

Amruta On Chandramukhi’s Clash With Heropanti And Runway 34

Chandramukhi is clashing with big Hindi films Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 at the box office. Are you nervous about it?



As far as the Marathi audience is concerned, when you give them great content, that content is watched and loved by them. As an actor, I don't think I need to be nervous about any Hindi release because, the Maharashtrian audience is very true to their cinema. Chandramukhi has music composed by Ajay-Atul and it is directed by Prasad Oak. The best names are already associated with the project. We are making sure that this film will reach every corner of Maharashtra. We are very sure that the public is going to come and watch the film.



Tell us about your upcoming projects.



I was shooting in South Africa for a Hotstar show. In Mumbai, we still have a schedule left. So, I will be shooting that. You will soon get to know about my future projects.



Lastly, why should people watch Chandramukhi in theatres?



People should watch Chandramukhi for Chandramukhi, for Ajay-Atul's music, for some great performances, some larger-than-life visuals that Sanjay Memane has put together as a cinematographer. The film is indeed a magnum opus based in the '80s. A lot of people have said that it looks like a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.