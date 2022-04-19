ranveer-singh-reveals-deepika-padukone-changed-his-zero-work-life-balance

Even before he got married to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh has mentioned it several times that how his ladylove leaves a positive impact in his life. There's no denying that Ranveer is one of the busiest actors of B-town, with several projects lined up for the release. He has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Cirkus and Takht.

In his recent tete-a-tete with Grazia, Ranveer revealed that he had zero work-life balance, but it is his actress-wife who makes sure that he spends some quality time with his family as well.

"If it were up to me, I'd work for 18 hours a day. All we have is time and what defines us is what we truly do with it. I've been obsessed with my craft, and I had zero work-life balance for the longest time. It was only when Deepika came into my life that she made me appreciate living it She sits down with me and goes through my calendar to ensure the same," said Ranveer.

With respect to work, Ranveer was last seen in Kabir Khan's 83, which featured him as Indian Cricket Team former captain Kapil Dev. While the fail failed to perform well at the box office owing to a surge in COVID-19 cases in India and shutdown of cinema halls in several parts of India, the film was praised immensely by critics, as well as moviegoers who managed to watch the film in theatres.

On a related note, earlier today, Ranveer unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar and it has been receiving positive response from netizens.

Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film also marks the debut of Shalini Pandey in Bollywood and is slated to hit the theatres on May 13, 2022.