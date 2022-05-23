Ranveer Singh's Tweet For Kamal Haasan's Vikram Goes Wrong!

It seems the debate on the north vs south films is not going to be silenced anytime soon. Amid all the hullabaloo around south blockbusters like Pushpa: The Rise, RRR and KGF 2, netizens attack actor Ranveer Singh for wishing actor Kamal Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj good luck for their upcoming film Vikram. While Ranveer meant no harm, netizens took his tweet otherwise and trolled him left, right and center.

While sharing the trailer of Vikram, Ranveer tweeted, "Cheers to my talented friend Lokesh @Dir_Lokesh and the Legend of Indian Cinema @ikamalhaasan! This trailer is fire🔥 https://youtu.be/lajO0qNXxoQ."

Cheers to my talented friend Lokesh @Dir_Lokesh and the Legend of Indian Cinema @ikamalhaasan ! This trailer is fire🔥 https://t.co/w1ScXKUrrc — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 19, 2022

While replying to Ranveer's tweet, a netizen wrote, "Udhar inki lanka Bollywood jali padi hai Tollywood ko promote karne chale aye."

"All these whining fans are back burned that South Indian films are getting more recognized than cringe Bollywood movies," wrote another user.

"Now suddenly Bollywood is finding friends in South. Paisa kamaaana hai patli awaaz ko," commented another user.

"His own movie doing worst to the next level & he promoting other movie, what a joke," wrote one more user.

On a related note, apart from Kamal Haasan, Vikram stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The film is in tremendous buzz owing to its star cast and fabulous trailer. The film is slated to release in theatres on June 3, 2022. Interestingly, the film will be clashing with two major films- Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj and ‎Adivi Sesh-starrer Major.

Meanwhile, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was a disaster at the box office. He will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.