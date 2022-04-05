Rashmika Mandanna On Doing Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Animal: It's Like A Dream Come True

Recently,
Rashmika
Mandanna
was
announced
as
the
female
lead
of
Sandeep
Reddy
Vanga's
Animal,
co-starring
Ranbir
Kapoor.
Now,
the
actress
has
spoken
about
how
excited
she
is
to
join
the
stellar
cast
and
the
amazing
team.
In
a
recent
interview
with
a
leading
newspaper,
Rashmika
said,
"I
am
so
thrilled,
that
the
announcement
is
finally
out.
I
had
been
waiting
to
tell
the
world
about
it,
because
not
only
is
the
story
is
so
amazing
but
also
the
team
I
get
to
work
with.
It's
like
a
dream
come
true.
I'm
looking
forward
to
this
summer,
and
honestly
can't
wait
for
the
film
to
go
on
floors
soon."
The
National
crush,
Rashmika,
is
celebrating
her
birthday
today
and
this
announcement
came
as
the
best
gift
to
her
fans
on
this
special
occasion.
While
speaking
about
her
experience
of
hearing
this
announcement
she
said,
"The
announcement
happened
while
I
was
on
sets
of
Goodbye.
The
past
few
days
have
been
truly
overwhelming,
as
I
can
finally
talk
about
'Animal'
and
other
upcoming
projects."
Rashmika
has
some
big
releases
coming
up
like
Mission
Manju
where
she
will
be
seen
with
Sidharth
Malhotra,
In
Goodbye,
she
will
see
sharing
screen
space
with
Amitabh
Bachchan
and
'Animal',
co-starring
Ranbir
Kapoor.