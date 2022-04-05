Rashmika Mandanna On Doing Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Animal: It's Like A Dream Come True

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna was announced as the female lead of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Now, the actress has spoken about how excited she is to join the stellar cast and the amazing team.

In a recent interview with a leading newspaper, Rashmika said, "I am so thrilled, that the announcement is finally out. I had been waiting to tell the world about it, because not only is the story is so amazing but also the team I get to work with. It's like a dream come true. I'm looking forward to this summer, and honestly can't wait for the film to go on floors soon."

The National crush, Rashmika, is celebrating her birthday today and this announcement came as the best gift to her fans on this special occasion.

While speaking about her experience of hearing this announcement she said, "The announcement happened while I was on sets of Goodbye.

The past few days have been truly overwhelming, as I can finally talk about 'Animal' and other upcoming projects."

Rashmika has some big releases coming up like Mission Manju where she will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra, In Goodbye, she will see sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and 'Animal', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.