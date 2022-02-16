RIP Bappi Lahiri: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan And Others Pay Heartfelt Tributes To The Music Legend

After from the loss of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Indian music industry has lost one more gem in the form of veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri. The musician breathed his last at the age of 69 at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night.

Post his shocking demise, his family released an official statement that read, "It's a deeply sad moment for us. Our beloved Bappi Da has left for heavenly abode last midnight. The cremation will take place on arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated. - Mrs .Lahiri, Mr.Gobind Bansal, Bappa Lahiri, Rema Lahiri."

Legendary Musician Bappi Lahiri Passes Away At 69; Ajay Devgn, Hansal Mehta & Others Mourn His Demise

Meanwhile, many eminent personalities from the film industry took to their respective social media handles to remember the 'Disco King Of Bollywood'.

Superstar Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Today we lost another gem from the music industry... Bappi Da,your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻."

Vidya Balan remembered 'Ooh la la' singer with an emotional note that read, " I wish you joy wherever you go Bappi da because thats what you brought to the world through your music and your being. Love always, Bidda (as you'd so endearingly call me ) 🙏💔 #RIP #BappiLahiri #BappiDa."

Kajol mourned Bappi Lahiri's demise with a post that read, "Today we lost the disco king, Bappi Da you were not only an amazing music composer and singer but also a beautiful and happy soul.

End of an Era. May your soul rest in peace 🙏🏻#RIP #BappiLahiri."

Vivek Oberoi shared a throwback picture of himself receiving an award from the late music-composer and wrote, "The musical industry has lost another gem today. My personal favorite song of his has been Kisi Nazar Ko Tera.. from the movie Aitbaar that was filmed on my father @oberoi_suresh. A truly soulful song that people continue to love till date. Rest in peace Bappi Da. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans🙏🙏."

Sidharth Malhotra tweeted, "A heartfelt tribute to legendary music composer and pop culture singer #BappiLahiri Ji. May his soul rest in peace. My Condolences to the family.🙏🏻"

May Bappi da's soul rest in peace!