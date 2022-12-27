Salman Khan's Fan Gets His Face Tattooed On Chest, Makes Special Request. Netizens Say 'What A Deewani'

There's no doubt that Salman Khan enjoys a significant fan following across different age groups. Be it a kid or a youngster, everyone is fond of Bhaijaan's charm and wits. While netizens showered the Bollywood superstar with love and blessings on social media on his birthday, there is one fan, who took things a notch higher. Guess what? She got a Salman Khan tattoo on her chest. Yes, you read that right!

FAN GETS SALMAN KHAN TATTOO ON HER CHEST

A female fan got Salman Khan's face tattooed on her chest, showcasing her love for the Bollywood actor. She happily flaunted her chest tattoo that she featured Salman Khan's face, while striking a pose for the camera. The fan, who also runs an Instagram and Twitter page named Salman Ki Deewani, revealed that she came all the way to Galaxy Apartments to just wish the Race 3 actor on his birthday.

She even made a special request to the actor and the shutterbugs, saying that she just wishes to hug Salman Khan once. The fan was all smiles as she flaunted her tattoo in front of the camera, grabbing the attention of the netizens.

INSIDE SALMAN KHAN BIRTHDAY BASH

On Monday (December 26) night, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma hosted a grand bash to celebrate his birthday with his family members and close friends for the industry. The likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha attended the star-studded bash to extend their warm wishes to the birthday boy.

Salman Khan stole all the limelight as he arrived in an all-black attire, looking dapper as ever. From kissing Sangeeta Bijlani on her forehead to cutting a cake with the paparazzi, the Dabangg star had a blast while celebrating his special day in his own style.

SALMAN KHAN UPCOMING FILMS

On the professional front, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He will romance Pooja Hegde in the upcoming comedy action drama, which will also star Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh, Jassie Gill and Palak Tiwari. The much-awaited flick will hit the silver screens on the occasion of Eid 2023.

Salman Khan will also entertain the audience with Tiger 3, which is the third installment of the Tiger franchise. He will b seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the action thriler, which will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma. His close friend Shah Rukh Khan is rumoured to make a special appearance in Tiger 3.

Salman, who is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss 16, celebrated his birthday last week on the sets of the popular reality show.

Here's wishing Salman Khan a very happy birthday!