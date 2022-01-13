Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Promises That No Biopic On Him Will Be Made Until Justice Is Served

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise on June 14, 2020, was an irreparable loss for the film and TV fraternity. While fans and his close ones still mourn his loss and remember him fondly, there have been many speculations that a biopic or a movie might be made on the life of the actor. However, ahead of his birth anniversary on January 21, his sister Priyanka Singh took to her social media handle to rubbish all these rumours.

Sharing a throwback picture with her brother Sushant Singh Rajput presumably from his Pavitra Rishta days, Priyanka Singh shared a heartwarming caption. She wrote, "I firmly believe that no movie on SSR should be made, at least, not until justice is served. This is my promise to my brother, artist, genius @sushantsinghrajput. Secondly, who has the capability to enact Ssr's handsome, innocent & dynamic persona on screen, I wonder."

Kriti Sanon Recalls Discussing Raabta's Bad Reviews With Sushant Over Wine; 'We Were All Really Sulky'

Priyanka Singh furthermore took a jibe at the film industry stating that they will not be able to portray Sushant Singh Rajput's journey efficiently on the big screen. She also revealed that the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor wanted to do his own biopic. Priyanka went on to add, "Thirdly, it can only be illusory to expect that anybody from this insecure film industry has the courage & integrity to truthfully portray Ssr's outrageously Unique story where he always followed his heart; left the most dominant & dynastic of production houses, at the peak, on his own terms. Lastly, my brother wanted to do his own biopic if it is ever made, and with the emergence of AI technology, there is no reason why this can't be Reality in near future.#justiceforsushantsinghrajput #sushantmonth." Take a look at her post.

Abhishek Kapoor Says Sushant Singh Rajput's Work Was Not Acknowledged Until He Passed Away

The netizens gave a thumbs up to her post and flooded the comment section with the 'Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput' hashtag. One of the fans wrote, "Exactly. I think the same four reasons why movies shouldn't be made. None can portray the dynamic and phenomenal aura like Sir Sushant. He is dearly and sorely missed. Much needed post you shared, Ma'am." On the work front, the actor was last seen in the movie Dil Bechara which was released posthumously after his demise.