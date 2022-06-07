SWA Awards 2022: Submission For Entries Now Declared Open

The most awaited and sought-after awards within the Screenwriters fraternity, the only exclusive award for screenwriters working for hindi language content across all formats, declares open the submissions for the Nominations. SWA Awards 2022 will celebrate the art of writing by honouring the best of content released in 2021.

Screenwriters Association (SWA) organizes the Annual SWA Awards, judged by fellow writers based purely on the craft of screenwriting and for this reason, they hold a more than special place amongst the Screenwriters. Robin Bhatt, President SWA says, "To be a champion, compete. To be a great champion, compete with the best. To be the greatest champion, compete with yourself. SWA is pleased to announce the 3rd edition of awards for the year 2021. Time to celebrate champions."

SWA Awards 2022 will be given in 17 Categories across Feature Films, Television Series, Web Series, and Lyrics. To kickstart the awards, SWA has asked the fraternity to submit their work.

Zaman Habib, Hon. Gen. Secy., SWA adds, "The submissions for one of the most coveted and awaited awards are declared open. SWA Awards 2022 is here to honour the best of content released in 2021. Let's celebrate the art & craft of writing. Send in your work for nominations today for the only award... by the screenwriters... for the screenwriters."

All content for categories in Hindi Feature Films, Television Shows, Web Series and Lyrics released or streamed in the calendar year 2021 is eligible for submission. However, all Hindi Feature Films, of atleast 70 minutes duration, have already been considered. So the submission is invited for categories in Television, Web Series and Lyrics.

Writers may visit here and submit their work. The website also has all information, rules & regulations, and other details pertaining to the submissions. Deadline for submissions is 15th July 2022