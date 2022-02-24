the-fame-game-release-date-and-time-details

Ever since the trailer of Madhuri Dixit-starrer The Fame Game got unveiled on YouTube, the Netflix series is continuously in tremendous buzz. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, the series marks the OTT debut of Madhuri and is all set to stream on February 25, 2022 on Netflix. While the official time of The Fame Game has not been released yet, the series is expected to stream at 12:30 pm (IST).

The Fame Game chronicles the story of a female superstar named Anamika Khanna, whose life turns mysterious after she suddenly gets disappeared.

The Fame Game Trailer: Madhuri Dixit Starrer Revolves Around The Dark Side Of Stardom

Apart from Madhuri, the series also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, and Muskkaan Jaferi in key roles.

Earlier, while speaking to media about giving her nod to The Fame Game, Madhuri had said, "I loved the script, loved her journey. It is about fame, what follies and complications can happen when there is fame in your life. It is a story about this woman whose life is seemingly perfect, till she disappeared one day and everyone wonders what happened to her, where she is? "Then, the 'Where is she?' changes to 'Who is she?'"

Madhuri Dixit Nene Reveals If There Is Any Similarity Between Her And The Fame Game Character Anamika

She further said, "Do people know who she is? Does she know herself? Because they all have seen her on the screen, larger than life, (leading a) perfect life with a husband (and) kids. She is perfectly placed in her profession. So what happened to her? I thought it was intriguing. That really fascinated me."

The Fame Game is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Dharmatic Entertainment.