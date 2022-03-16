The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher & Vivek Agnihotri Get Emotional Remembering Their Homeland

The
Kashmir
Files,
the
Anupam
Kher
starrer
directed
by
Vivek
Agnihotri
has
been
receiving
excellent
reviews
from
both
the
audiences
and
critics.
The
movie,
which
is
set
in
the
Kashmir
of
the
90s,
is
also
performing
exceedingly
well
at
the
box
office.
Recently,
Anupam
Kher
and
Vivek
Agnihotri
got
emotional
while
speaking
about
The
Kashmir
Files
and
their
homeland.
In
an
exclusive
interview
with
Aaj
Tak,
the
actor-director
duo,
along
with
leading
lady
Pallavi
Joshi,
were
seen
interacting
with
Kashmiri
Pandits.
During
the
chat,
Pandits
were
seen
narrating
how
their
family
had
to
flee
from
Kashmir,
which
moved
both
Anupam
Kher
and
Vivek
Agnihotri
to
tears.
The
filmmaker,
who
has
personally
interacted
with
the
Kashmiri
Pandits,
revealed
what
hurt
them
the
most.
According
to
Vivek
Agnihotri,
the
Pandits
were
most
hurt
by
the
fact
the
people
who
betrayed
them
and
killed
their
families
were
their
known
ones,
including
friends,
neighbours,
and
students.
Pallavi
Joshi
too
was
seen
breaking
down
hearing
about
the
horrifying
experiences
of
Pandits.
Check
out
the
video
of
The
Kashmir
Files
team's
exclusive
chat
with
Aaj
Tak,
here: