The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher & Vivek Agnihotri Get Emotional Remembering Their Homeland

The Kashmir Files, the Anupam Kher starrer directed by Vivek Agnihotri has been receiving excellent reviews from both the audiences and critics. The movie, which is set in the Kashmir of the 90s, is also performing exceedingly well at the box office. Recently, Anupam Kher and Vivek Agnihotri got emotional while speaking about The Kashmir Files and their homeland.

In an exclusive interview with Aaj Tak, the actor-director duo, along with leading lady Pallavi Joshi, were seen interacting with Kashmiri Pandits. During the chat, Pandits were seen narrating how their family had to flee from Kashmir, which moved both Anupam Kher and Vivek Agnihotri to tears.

The filmmaker, who has personally interacted with the Kashmiri Pandits, revealed what hurt them the most. According to Vivek Agnihotri, the Pandits were most hurt by the fact the people who betrayed them and killed their families were their known ones, including friends, neighbours, and students. Pallavi Joshi too was seen breaking down hearing about the horrifying experiences of Pandits.

Check out the video of The Kashmir Files team's exclusive chat with Aaj Tak, here: