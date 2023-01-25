Pathaan Early Review: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Gets Massive Response; Reviewers Call It Monstrous Entertainer

Pathaan Has High Paced, High Voltage Action

Trade analyst Rohit K Jaiswal has been all praises for this Shah Rukh starrer and called it a monstrous entertainer. He tweeted, "Pathaan till Interval - taggering....

Fast Paced, High Voltage Action. Srk Intro Scene turned theatre into a stadium... Monstrous Entertainment..."

It's interval time 🍿 first half of #Pathaan is FAB #ShahRukhKhan owns the film all I can hear is loud cheers and whistles the moment he appears on screen 🫶 pic.twitter.com/8JRpWVeik4 — Aashu Mishra (Aashu9) January 25, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan Owns The Film

Renowned journalist Aashu Mishra spoke about the thunderous response for Pathaan and tweeted, "First half of #Pathaan is FAB #ShahRukhKhan owns the film all I can hear is loud cheers and whistles the moment he appears on screen".

#Pathaan & #Tiger brings the HOUSE DOWN.. One of the BEST SEQUENCE EVER IN THE HISTORY OF INDIAN CINEMA.. Turns theater into STADIUM.. Baap re Baap kya action dikhaya hai .. — Sumit Kadel (SumitkadeI) January 25, 2023

Pathaan & Tiger Brings The House Down

Film Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel couldn't stop praising Pathaan. He wrote, "#Pathaan Interval - VERY GOOD.. Non Stop Action & Entertainment". He further tweeted, "#Pathaan & #Tiger brings the HOUSE DOWN.. One of the BEST SEQUENCE EVER IN THE HISTORY OF INDIAN CINEMA.. Turns theater into STADIUM.. Baap re Baap kya action dikhaya hai .."

I Always Wanted To Do Something Like Mission Impossible: SRK

To note, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh's fourth collaboration with Deepika after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express. Interestingly, the superstar also spoke about why he chose Pathaan to be his comeback film and said, "I was told that I am liked when I do heroic films, when I look physically good and can dance. I believe that when someone makes commercial films, we shouldn't add our own creativity to it, because we need to keep it simple, as it's made on someone else's orders. So I have to make a film that makes all of you happy, and all these three films (Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan) are what I've never done before. I've always wanted to do something like Mission Impossible, cool action film-I think Pathaan is like that".