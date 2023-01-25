Pathaan Early Review: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Gets Massive Response; Reviewers Call It Monstrous Entertainer

It's
been
a
while
since
we
saw
Shah
Rukh
Khan
in
a
full
fledged
movie
and
needless
to
say,
his
massive
fan
following
across
the
world
has
been
eagerly
waiting
to
witness
his
charisma
once
again.
And
the
wait
is
finally
over
as
Shah
Rukh
is
finally
coming
with
the
much
awaited
Pathaan.
Helmed
by
Siddharth
Anand,
Pathaan
also
stars
Deepika
Padukone
and
John
Abraham
in
the
lead
and
it
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year.
And
while
Pathaan
has
managed
to
create
a
substantial
buzz
in
the
town,
it
has
been
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
critics
and
reviewers.
Pathaan
Has
High
Paced,
High
Voltage
Action
Trade
analyst
Rohit
K
Jaiswal
has
been
all
praises
for
this
Shah
Rukh
starrer
and
called
it
a
monstrous
entertainer.
He
tweeted,
"Pathaan
till
Interval
-
taggering....
Fast
Paced,
High
Voltage
Action.
Srk
Intro
Scene
turned
theatre
into
a
stadium...
Monstrous
Entertainment..."
Shah
Rukh
Khan
Owns
The
Film
Renowned
journalist
Aashu
Mishra
spoke
about
the
thunderous
response
for
Pathaan
and
tweeted,
"First
half
of
#Pathaan
is
FAB
#ShahRukhKhan
owns
the
film
all
I
can
hear
is
loud
cheers
and
whistles
the
moment
he
appears
on
screen".
Pathaan
&
Tiger
Brings
The
House
Down
Film
Trade
Analyst
Sumit
Kadel
couldn't
stop
praising
Pathaan.
He
wrote,
"#Pathaan
Interval
-
VERY
GOOD..
Non
Stop
Action
&
Entertainment".
He
further
tweeted,
"#Pathaan
&
#Tiger
brings
the
HOUSE
DOWN..
One
of
the
BEST
SEQUENCE
EVER
IN
THE
HISTORY
OF
INDIAN
CINEMA..
Turns
theater
into
STADIUM..
Baap
re
Baap
kya
action
dikhaya
hai
.."
I
Always
Wanted
To
Do
Something
Like
Mission
Impossible:
SRK
To
note,
Pathaan
marks
Shah
Rukh's
fourth
collaboration
with
Deepika
after
Om
Shanti
Om,
Happy
New
Year
and
Chennai
Express.
Interestingly,
the
superstar
also
spoke
about
why
he
chose
Pathaan
to
be
his
comeback
film
and
said,
"I
was
told
that
I
am
liked
when
I
do
heroic
films,
when
I
look
physically
good
and
can
dance.
I
believe
that
when
someone
makes
commercial
films,
we
shouldn't
add
our
own
creativity
to
it,
because
we
need
to
keep
it
simple,
as
it's
made
on
someone
else's
orders.
So
I
have
to
make
a
film
that
makes
all
of
you
happy,
and
all
these
three
films
(Pathaan,
Dunki
and
Jawan)
are
what
I've
never
done
before.
I've
always
wanted
to
do
something
like
Mission
Impossible,
cool
action
film-I
think
Pathaan
is
like
that".
