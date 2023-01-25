    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Pathaan Early Review: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Gets Massive Response; Reviewers Call It Monstrous Entertainer

    As fans have been eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan with bated breath, the first review will add to your excitement as reviewers call it a monstrous entertainer
    By
    |
    Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Early Review Is Out

    It's been a while since we saw Shah Rukh Khan in a full fledged movie and needless to say, his massive fan following across the world has been eagerly waiting to witness his charisma once again. And the wait is finally over as Shah Rukh is finally coming with the much awaited Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead and it has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. And while Pathaan has managed to create a substantial buzz in the town, it has been opened to rave reviews from critics and reviewers.

    Pathaan Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download Hours Before Release: ReportPathaan Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download Hours Before Release: Report

    Pathaan Has High Paced, High Voltage Action

    Trade analyst Rohit K Jaiswal has been all praises for this Shah Rukh starrer and called it a monstrous entertainer. He tweeted, "Pathaan till Interval - taggering....
    Fast Paced, High Voltage Action. Srk Intro Scene turned theatre into a stadium... Monstrous Entertainment..."

    Shah Rukh Khan Owns The Film

    Renowned journalist Aashu Mishra spoke about the thunderous response for Pathaan and tweeted, "First half of #Pathaan is FAB #ShahRukhKhan owns the film all I can hear is loud cheers and whistles the moment he appears on screen".

    Pathaan & Tiger Brings The House Down

    Film Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel couldn't stop praising Pathaan. He wrote, "#Pathaan Interval - VERY GOOD.. Non Stop Action & Entertainment". He further tweeted, "#Pathaan & #Tiger brings the HOUSE DOWN.. One of the BEST SEQUENCE EVER IN THE HISTORY OF INDIAN CINEMA.. Turns theater into STADIUM.. Baap re Baap kya action dikhaya hai .."

    I Always Wanted To Do Something Like Mission Impossible: SRK

    I Always Wanted To Do Something Like Mission Impossible: SRK

    To note, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh's fourth collaboration with Deepika after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express. Interestingly, the superstar also spoke about why he chose Pathaan to be his comeback film and said, "I was told that I am liked when I do heroic films, when I look physically good and can dance. I believe that when someone makes commercial films, we shouldn't add our own creativity to it, because we need to keep it simple, as it's made on someone else's orders. So I have to make a film that makes all of you happy, and all these three films (Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan) are what I've never done before. I've always wanted to do something like Mission Impossible, cool action film-I think Pathaan is like that".

    Also Read: Pathaan: Deepika Padukone REVEALS Shah Rukh Khan's SPECIAL Advice When She Started Her Career & It's Relatable

    Comments
    More SHAH RUKH KHAN Stories
    Read more about: shah rukh khan pathaan
    Latest Stories
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    X