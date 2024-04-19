Bade Miyan Chote Miyan-Maidaan: What Went Wrong With Akshay Kumar And Ajay Devgn's Films?

Two biggies, two big superstars, holiday weekend; but still both the movies fail to make a mark at the box office. Well, you of course know that we are talking about Akshay Kumar starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. When we talk about the pre-release buzz of both the films, BMCM had a better buzz as Akshay and Tiger Shroff promoted it well, especially on social media. Maidaan was always supposed to be a film that would have worked because of word of mouth. However, neither promotions nor the word of mouth worked in the favour of the film.

So, today, we decided to analyse what went wrong with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan.

Not-So-Great Trailers

A lot of times, many filmmakers as well as actors have stated that a moviegoer decides to buy a ticket after watching the trailer of a film. How much ever promotions the makers do, it is the trailer that impacts the most! While the trailers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan were decent, they were not intriguing enough to make us feel that we need to watch the movies right away. The makers of Maidaan did try to grab the attention with the second trailer, but it looks like still it wasn't up to the mark for the audiences.

A Happy Film On A Festival

During any festuval people would like to watch a happy family entertainer. Salman Khan's movies which would release during Eid were not just action films, but a wholesome entertainer with romance, emotions, and everything. Clearly, BMCM and Maidaan, both had nothing that would attract the family audience.

Good Music

Not even a single song from both the movies became a chartbuster. After a trailer, music is surely something that attracts the audiences. But, BMCM and Maidaan, both failed in this department as well.

The Same Old Storylines

There's no doubt that Maidaan is a well-made film, and clearly one of the best sports based movies of Bollywood. However, we cannot ignore that the basic storyline about an underdog team doing well on ground is something we have watched before in movies like Chak De India, 84, Gold, and others. So, maybe that's the reason Maidaan didn't attract the audiences.

Negative Reviews

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan took a decent start at the box office. However, negative reviews and bad word of mouth, kept people away from going to the theatres. If it was an entertaining and well-made action entertainer with all the masala elements, it could have worked well at the box office.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan-Maidaan Box Office Collection

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in eight days has collected Rs. 49.9 crore at the box office in India, and Maidaan has collected around Rs. 28 crore. For now, it looks like BMCM might end up with a lifetime collection of around Rs. 60-65 crore, and Maidaan will end its theatrical run at around Rs. 35 crore; which is very disappointing. Both the films have turned out to be disasters at the box office.