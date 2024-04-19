Bade Miyan Chote Miyan-Maidaan: What Went Wrong With Akshay Kumar And Ajay Devgn's Films?

Two
biggies,
two
big
superstars,
holiday
weekend;
but
still
both
the
movies
fail
to
make
a
mark
at
the
box
office.
Well,
you
of
course
know
that
we
are
talking
about
Akshay
Kumar
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan.
When
we
talk
about
the
pre-release
buzz
of
both
the
films,
BMCM
had
a
better
buzz
as
Akshay
and
Tiger
Shroff
promoted
it
well,
especially
on
social
media.
Maidaan
was
always
supposed
to
be
a
film
that
would
have
worked
because
of
word
of
mouth.
However,
neither
promotions
nor
the
word
of
mouth
worked
in
the
favour
of
the
film.
So,
today,
we
decided
to
analyse
what
went
wrong
with
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Maidaan.
Not-So-Great
Trailers
A
lot
of
times,
many
filmmakers
as
well
as
actors
have
stated
that
a
moviegoer
decides
to
buy
a
ticket
after
watching
the
trailer
of
a
film.
How
much
ever
promotions
the
makers
do,
it
is
the
trailer
that
impacts
the
most!
While
the
trailers
of
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Maidaan
were
decent,
they
were
not
intriguing
enough
to
make
us
feel
that
we
need
to
watch
the
movies
right
away.
The
makers
of
Maidaan
did
try
to
grab
the
attention
with
the
second
trailer,
but
it
looks
like
still
it
wasn't
up
to
the
mark
for
the
audiences.
A
Happy
Film
On
A
Festival
During
any
festuval
people
would
like
to
watch
a
happy
family
entertainer.
Salman
Khan's
movies
which
would
release
during
Eid
were
not
just
action
films,
but
a
wholesome
entertainer
with
romance,
emotions,
and
everything.
Clearly,
BMCM
and
Maidaan,
both
had
nothing
that
would
attract
the
family
audience.
Good
Music
Not
even
a
single
song
from
both
the
movies
became
a
chartbuster.
After
a
trailer,
music
is
surely
something
that
attracts
the
audiences.
But,
BMCM
and
Maidaan,
both
failed
in
this
department
as
well.
The
Same
Old
Storylines
There's
no
doubt
that
Maidaan
is
a
well-made
film,
and
clearly
one
of
the
best
sports
based
movies
of
Bollywood.
However,
we
cannot
ignore
that
the
basic
storyline
about
an
underdog
team
doing
well
on
ground
is
something
we
have
watched
before
in
movies
like
Chak
De
India,
84,
Gold,
and
others.
So,
maybe
that's
the
reason
Maidaan
didn't
attract
the
audiences.
Negative
Reviews
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
took
a
decent
start
at
the
box
office.
However,
negative
reviews
and
bad
word
of
mouth,
kept
people
away
from
going
to
the
theatres.
If
it
was
an
entertaining
and
well-made
action
entertainer
with
all
the
masala
elements,
it
could
have
worked
well
at
the
box
office.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan-Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
in
eight
days
has
collected
Rs.
49.9
crore
at
the
box
office
in
India,
and
Maidaan
has
collected
around
Rs.
28
crore.
For
now,
it
looks
like
BMCM
might
end
up
with
a
lifetime
collection
of
around
Rs.
60-65
crore,
and
Maidaan
will
end
its
theatrical
run
at
around
Rs.
35
crore;
which
is
very
disappointing.
Both
the
films
have
turned
out
to
be
disasters
at
the
box
office.