Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Manushi Chhillar Fails To Impress; Katrina Kaif Would Have Been A Much Better Choice

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
starring
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
has
finally
hit
the
big
screens
today.
Even
though
Akshay
Kumar
and
Prithviraj
Sukumaran's
performance
is
being
appreciated,
movie
has
received
mixed
to
negative
reviews.
The
film
stars
three
female
leads,
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Manushi
Chhillar,
and
Alaya
F.
While
Sonakshi
and
Alaya
leave
a
mark,
it
is
Manushi
who
fails
to
impress.
The
actress
has
a
meaty
role,
and
scenes
in
which
she
could
have
shined.
But,
with
zero
expressions,
and
not
up
to
the
mark
dialogue
delivery,
clearly,
the
of
Captain
Misha
has
been
wasted.
A
few
weeks
ago,
during
an
interview,
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
had
revealed
that
he
had
approached
Katrina
Kaif
for
the
film,
but
she
couldn't
do
it
as
she
was
busy
with
other
projects.
Now,
we
don't
know
whether
for
which
role
the
filmmaker
was
considering
Katrina,
but
while
watching
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
we
only
had
one
thing
in
mind,
that
the
Tiger
3
actress
would
have
been
the
perfect
choice
to
play
Captain
Misha.
While
the
film
doesn't
explore
much
of
romance
between
Akshay
and
Manushi,
but
there
are
a
couple
of
scenes
and
those
with
Akshay
and
Katrina
would
have
got
a
lot
of
hooting
in
the
theatres.
Also,
Akshay-Katrina's
jodi
has
always
been
hit,
so
it
would
have
clearly
favoured
the
film.
So,
Katrina
would
have
been
a
better
choice
for
the
character
that
Manushi
played.
Manushi
started
her
career
with
Samrat
Prithviraj,
and
was
later
seen
in
movies
like
The
Great
Indian
Family
and
Operation
Valentine.
None
of
the
films
worked
well
at
the
box
office,
and
she
is
also
yet
to
prove
her
mettle
as
an
actor.
Manushi
Chhillar
Upcoming
Movies
The
actress
has
Tehran
lined
up
which
stars
John
Abraham
in
the
lead
role.
So,
let's
wait
and
watch
whether
she
will
be
able
to
impress
critics
and
audiences
in
that
movie
or
not.
Meanwhile,
during
the
same
interview,
Ali
had
hinted
that
Katrina
will
be
seen
in
his
next
project.
He
has
stated
that
he
hopes
the
actress
has
dates
his
next
film.
So,
of
course,
fans
of
Katrina
are
excited
for
her
collaboration
with
Ali.