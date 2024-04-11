Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Manushi Chhillar Fails To Impress; Katrina Kaif Would Have Been A Much Better Choice

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff has finally hit the big screens today. Even though Akshay Kumar and Prithviraj Sukumaran's performance is being appreciated, movie has received mixed to negative reviews. The film stars three female leads, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. While Sonakshi and Alaya leave a mark, it is Manushi who fails to impress.

The actress has a meaty role, and scenes in which she could have shined. But, with zero expressions, and not up to the mark dialogue delivery, clearly, the of Captain Misha has been wasted.

A few weeks ago, during an interview, Ali Abbas Zafar had revealed that he had approached Katrina Kaif for the film, but she couldn't do it as she was busy with other projects. Now, we don't know whether for which role the filmmaker was considering Katrina, but while watching Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, we only had one thing in mind, that the Tiger 3 actress would have been the perfect choice to play Captain Misha.

While the film doesn't explore much of romance between Akshay and Manushi, but there are a couple of scenes and those with Akshay and Katrina would have got a lot of hooting in the theatres. Also, Akshay-Katrina's jodi has always been hit, so it would have clearly favoured the film.

So, Katrina would have been a better choice for the character that Manushi played.

Manushi started her career with Samrat Prithviraj, and was later seen in movies like The Great Indian Family and Operation Valentine. None of the films worked well at the box office, and she is also yet to prove her mettle as an actor.

Manushi Chhillar Upcoming Movies

The actress has Tehran lined up which stars John Abraham in the lead role. So, let's wait and watch whether she will be able to impress critics and audiences in that movie or not.

Meanwhile, during the same interview, Ali had hinted that Katrina will be seen in his next project. He has stated that he hopes the actress has dates his next film. So, of course, fans of Katrina are excited for her collaboration with Ali.