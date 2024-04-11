Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Review: Prithviraj Is The Star Of This Akshay-Tiger Film Which Looks Like A PUBG Game

Rating:
2.0/5
Star
Cast:
Akshay
Kumar,
Tiger
Shroff,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Sonakshi
Sinha
Director:
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Review:
When
a
movie
starring
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff,
and
directed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
hits
the
big
screens,
we
surely
have
high
expectations
from
it.
The
trailer
and
the
songs
of
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
had
created
a
good
buzz,
so
is
the
film
worth
your
time
and
money?
Find
out
in
our
review
below...
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
about
Indian
forces
who
have
created
a
kavach
to
save
the
country
from
all
the
wars.
But,
the
code
of
this
kavach
is
taken
away
by
a
masked
man.
Now,
to
save
the
country,
two
ex
officers
of
the
Indian
forces,
Freddy
(Akshay)
and
Rocky
(Tiger)
are
called
back
and
how
they
save
the
country,
forms
the
rest
of
story...
The
story
of
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
had
the
potential
to
be
converted
into
a
good
film.
The
AI-Robotics
angle
is
surely
very
interesting,
but
it
is
Ali
Abbas
Zafar's
narration
that
disappoints.
He
has
made
some
amazing
action
films
in
the
past
like
Sultan
and
Tiger
Zinda
Hai,
but
this
one
turns
out
to
be
his
weakest
work.
The
film
doesn't
have
any
engaging
scenes
in
the
first
half
apart
from
a
couple
of
comedy
dialogues.
The
interval
twist
is
nice,
and
the
movie
becomes
much
better
post
interval
when
the
flashback
portions
start
and
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
takes
the
centre
stage.
But,
once
again,
after
like
around
30
mins,
post
the
interval,
the
film
becomes
dull
and
moves
towards
a
predictable
climax.
Also,
while
watching
the
movie,
some
scenes
will
remind
you
of
TZH
and
Tamil
movie
Enthiran.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Actors'
Performances
Talking
about
performances,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
is
the
show
stealer
in
the
film.
He
has
been
given
the
best
role
and
his
antagonist
act
is
simply
mind-blowing.
In
the
movie,
he
has
a
scene
where
he
says,
'I
am
the
best',
and
well
he
is
totally
correct.
Can
we
please
have
him
more
in
Hindi
films!
After
Prithviraj,
it
is
Akshay
Kumar
who
grabs
our
attention.
After
a
long
time,
we
have
got
to
watch
him
in
a
role
that
suits
him
perfectly
and
this
movie
will
be
a
treat
for
his
fans.
Tiger
Shroff
is
strictly
decent
in
his
role,
and
fades
a
bit
in
front
of
Akshay
and
Prithviraj.
In
fact,
in
the
movie,
Akshay's
character
has
been
given
a
dialogue
where
he
tells
Chote,
'Teri
acting
dekhke
mar
gaye'.
Now,
let's
talk
about
the
female
leads.
Manushi
Chhillar
gets
to
do
a
lot
of
action,
but
when
it
comes
to
acting
and
dialogue
delivery,
the
actress
is
very
weak.
Her
scenes
seems
like
she
is
just
reading
dialogues
from
a
teleprompter
without
any
expressions.
Maybe
Katrina
Kaif
would
have
been
a
better
choice.
Alaya
F
shines
whenever
she
comes
on
the
big
screens.
She
has
a
good
screen
presence
and
her
comic
timing
is
perfect.
Talking
about
Sonakshi
Sinha,
firstly
we
wonder
why
the
makers
have
credited
her
as
guest
appearance
because
she
has
a
very
good
screen
time.
It's
a
delight
to
watch
Sonakshi
in
such
a
meaty
role
and
she
has
done
an
excellent
job.
Ronit
Roy
is
good
in
his
part,
and
leaves
a
mark.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Music
The
music
of
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
also
not
up
to
the
mark.
The
only
song
that
stands
out
is
Mast
Malang,
but
the
choreography
will
surely
remind
you
of
Naatu
Naatu.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Review
Final
Verdict
Overall,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
fails
to
deliver
what
we
expected
from
it.
It
is
entertaining
in
bits
and
parts,
and
has
some
funny
dialogues;
that's
it!
Akshay
Kumar,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
and
Sonakshi
Sinha
fans
can
give
it
a
try
(only
if
you
are
a
die
hard
fan
of
these
three
actors).
But,
others
can
skip
it.