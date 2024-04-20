Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2: When Pooja Hegde Opened Up About Starring Opposite Salman Khan In The Sequel

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2: Salman Khan currently has only one film that's officially announced which is AR Murugadoss' Sikandar. There have been reports of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 which is reportedly titled Pawan Putra Bhaijaan. However, the film is not yet officially announced. Recently, during the promotions of Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan, producer KK Radhamohan, revealed that writer KV Vijayendra Prasad has written the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, and they will be soon narrating it to Salman.

Well, this reminds us that last year there were reports that Pooja Hegde, who was seen opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has been roped in to romance the superstar in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 as well.

During an interaction with TellyChakkar, when Pooja was asked about the reports of starring in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, the actress had stated, "Even I am hearing that. I learn about my life through the media (laughs). Sometimes I get scared to open Twitter because when I see trending 'Pooja Hegde', I am like 'arre baapre ab kya hogaya?'. But I love learning about what films I am signing and all the things about my personal life. I love reading about it in the newspapers because then I am like it's a news to me too."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan wasn't huge a hit at the box office. But, Salman and Pooja's chemistry was liked by one and all.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update

Well, the story of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 will be narrated to Salman soon. So, let's wait and watch whether the superstar will like the script and he will give a nod to it or not. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was undoubedtly one of the best films of Salman, and the actor gave his career's best performance in it. The movie starred Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Salman in the film.