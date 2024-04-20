Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2: When Pooja Hegde Opened Up About Starring Opposite Salman Khan In The Sequel

Bajrangi
Bhaijaan
2:
Salman
Khan
currently
has
only
one
film
that's
officially
announced
which
is
AR
Murugadoss'
Sikandar.
There
have
been
reports
of
Bajrangi
Bhaijaan
2
which
is
reportedly
titled
Pawan
Putra
Bhaijaan.
However,
the
film
is
not
yet
officially
announced.
Recently,
during
the
promotions
of
Aayush
Sharma's
Ruslaan,
producer
KK
Radhamohan,
revealed
that
writer
KV
Vijayendra
Prasad
has
written
the
script
of
Bajrangi
Bhaijaan
2,
and
they
will
be
soon
narrating
it
to
Salman.
Well,
this
reminds
us
that
last
year
there
were
reports
that
Pooja
Hegde,
who
was
seen
opposite
Salman
Khan
in
Kisi
Ki
Bhai
Kisi
Ki
Jaan,
has
been
roped
in
to
romance
the
superstar
in
Bajrangi
Bhaijaan
2
as
well.
During
an
interaction
with
TellyChakkar,
when
Pooja
was
asked
about
the
reports
of
starring
in
Bajrangi
Bhaijaan
2,
the
actress
had
stated,
"Even
I
am
hearing
that.
I
learn
about
my
life
through
the
media
(laughs).
Sometimes
I
get
scared
to
open
Twitter
because
when
I
see
trending
'Pooja
Hegde',
I
am
like
'arre
baapre
ab
kya
hogaya?'.
But
I
love
learning
about
what
films
I
am
signing
and
all
the
things
about
my
personal
life.
I
love
reading
about
it
in
the
newspapers
because
then
I
am
like
it's
a
news
to
me
too."
Kisi
Ka
Bhai
Kisi
Ki
Jaan
wasn't
huge
a
hit
at
the
box
office.
But,
Salman
and
Pooja's
chemistry
was
liked
by
one
and
all.
Bajrangi
Bhaijaan
2
Update
Well,
the
story
of
Bajrangi
Bhaijaan
2
will
be
narrated
to
Salman
soon.
So,
let's
wait
and
watch
whether
the
superstar
will
like
the
script
and
he
will
give
a
nod
to
it
or
not.
Bajrangi
Bhaijaan
was
undoubedtly
one
of
the
best
films
of
Salman,
and
the
actor
gave
his
career's
best
performance
in
it.
The
movie
starred
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
opposite
Salman
in
the
film.