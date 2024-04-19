Coachella: AP Dhillon's Tribute To Sidhu Moosewala Goes Viral Amid Guitar Controversy, Fans REACT To VIDEO

AP
Dhillon
Pays
Tribute
To
Sidhu
Moosewala
At
Coachella
Viral
Video:
Renowned
Indo-Canadian
singer
AP
Dhillon
has
become
the
talk-of-the-town
lately.
The
singer-musician
has
been
under
spotlight
not
just
for
his
'guitar
breaking'
act
but
also
for
paying
a
heartfelt
tribute
to
late
Sidhu
Moosewala
during
his
debut
performance
at
the
Coachella
Valley
Music
and
Arts
Festival,
one
of
the
biggest
music
festivals
in
the
world.
While
the
Brown
Munde
singer
at
the
receiving
end
of
severe
backlash
for
smashing
his
guitar
on
stage,
Dhillon
also
left
netizens
impressed
with
his
tender
tribute
to
the
late
Punjabi
singer
and
rapper.
However,
a
certain
section
of
fans
felt
that
Dhillon
was
trying
to
take
'sympathy'
by
using
Moosewala's
name.
For
those
unaware,
popular
Punjabi
singer
and
rapper
Sidhu
Moosewala
was
murdered
days
before
his
29th
birthday
in
Mansa,
Punjab.
He
was
shot
dead
in
broad
daylight
on
May
29,
2022!
AP
Dhillon
remembered
late
Punjabi
singer-rapper
Sidhu
Moosewala
during
his
debut
performance
at
Coachella
music
festival
2024.
During
his
act,
Dhillon,
along
with
with
song
writer-rapper
Shinda
Kahol,
paid
a
heartfelt
tribute
to
Moosewala.
The
text
on
the
screen
in
the
background
read,
"Justice
for
Sidhu
Moosewala"
as
AP
Dhillon
and
Shinda
delivered
an
electrifying
performance
on
their
chartbuster
track
Brown
Munde
on
stage.
Fans
React
To
AP
Dhillon's
Tribute
To
Sidhu
Moosewala
Fans
took
to
the
comment
section
and
expressed
their
opinions
on
Dhillon's
tribute
to
Moosewala.
While
some
of
the
users
were
left
impressed
with
Dhillon's
gesture,
a
certain
section
of
the
netizen
trolled
the
singer
and
mentioned
that
he
was
trying
to
gain
'sympathy'.
A
fan
appreciated
him
saying,
"Respect
bro
keep
ruling
📈" while
another
fan
wrote,
"Always
legend
💔🥀"
A
third
user
commented,
"Taking
sympathy
By
Using
Sidhu's
Name,"
while
another
one
wrote,
"Tab
kaha
the
jab
wo
chale
gaye
is
duniya
se
🙌
naam
lekar
fame
lena".
Another
user
wrote,
"He
never
posted
a
single
post
for
sidhu's
justice
lol
why
do
it
on
concert?
Where
90%
people
dont
even
know
anything
about
it,
i
guess
seeking
fame?
From
sidhu's
name!?"
AP
Dhillon
Breaks
Silence
On
Guitar
Controversy
A
day
after
getting
slammed
over
his
'guitar
breaking'
act
at
Coachella,
Dhillon
broke
his
silence
on
the
same.
Sharing
a
set
of
pictures,
including
one
of
him
breaking
his
guitar,
he
captioned
it,
"The
media
is
controlled
and
I'm
out
of
control."