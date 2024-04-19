Coachella: AP Dhillon's Tribute To Sidhu Moosewala Goes Viral Amid Guitar Controversy, Fans REACT To VIDEO

AP Dhillon Pays Tribute To Sidhu Moosewala At Coachella Viral Video: Renowned Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon has become the talk-of-the-town lately. The singer-musician has been under spotlight not just for his 'guitar breaking' act but also for paying a heartfelt tribute to late Sidhu Moosewala during his debut performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, one of the biggest music festivals in the world. While the Brown Munde singer at the receiving end of severe backlash for smashing his guitar on stage, Dhillon also left netizens impressed with his tender tribute to the late Punjabi singer and rapper. However, a certain section of fans felt that Dhillon was trying to take 'sympathy' by using Moosewala's name.

Justice for sidhu Moosewala



At Coachella 2024 (Indo California)



Artist credits : AP.dhillon / Shinda kahlon #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala

(day 687) 🙏 pic.twitter.com/k9BwGa1UPf — Reppin_MooseWala (@Punjabihitzz) April 15, 2024

For those unaware, popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala was murdered days before his 29th birthday in Mansa, Punjab. He was shot dead in broad daylight on May 29, 2022!

AP Dhillon Pays Tribute To Sidhu Moosewala At Coachella

AP Dhillon remembered late Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moosewala during his debut performance at Coachella music festival 2024. During his act, Dhillon, along with with song writer-rapper Shinda Kahol, paid a heartfelt tribute to Moosewala.

The text on the screen in the background read, "Justice for Sidhu Moosewala" as AP Dhillon and Shinda delivered an electrifying performance on their chartbuster track Brown Munde on stage.

Fans React To AP Dhillon's Tribute To Sidhu Moosewala

Fans took to the comment section and expressed their opinions on Dhillon's tribute to Moosewala. While some of the users were left impressed with Dhillon's gesture, a certain section of the netizen trolled the singer and mentioned that he was trying to gain 'sympathy'.

A fan appreciated him saying, "Respect bro keep ruling 📈" while another fan wrote, "Always legend 💔🥀"

A third user commented, "Taking sympathy By Using Sidhu's Name," while another one wrote, "Tab kaha the jab wo chale gaye is duniya se 🙌 naam lekar fame lena". Another user wrote, "He never posted a single post for sidhu's justice lol why do it on concert? Where 90% people dont even know anything about it, i guess seeking fame? From sidhu's name!?"

AP Dhillon Breaks Silence On Guitar Controversy

A day after getting slammed over his 'guitar breaking' act at Coachella, Dhillon broke his silence on the same. Sharing a set of pictures, including one of him breaking his guitar, he captioned it, "The media is controlled and I'm out of control."

