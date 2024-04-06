Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer: Vidya Balan And Pratik Gandhi Starrer Looks Like A Refreshing Love Story

Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer: Post the pandemic, the filmmakers were not exploring the genre of rom-com much. However, it looks like after the success of movies like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the genre is back in the trend. Now, soon we will get to witness one more rom-com on the big screens. We are talking about Do Aur Do Pyaar which stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The trailer of the film has been released, and Filmibeat got a chance to watch the trailer yesterday at a special preview.

The movie revolves about a married couple played by Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandi, and they are having extra-marital affair with characters played by Sendhil and Ileana. However, it looks like destiny has some other plans. The trailer gives a hint that the movie's basic plot is about falling in love with the same person again.

The trailer of Do Aur Do Pyaar is refreshing, and it is good to watch Vidya in a rom-com. The film surely looks like a treat for her fans. Vidya and Pratik look good together and their chemistry seems to be perfect. Pratik has been given some really good scenes in the trailer, and after Madgaon Express we are excited to watch him in a comedy movie again. Apart from these two actors, it is Ileana who grabs our attention in the trailer. She has been given some really good scenes.

Do Aur Do Pyaar Release Date

Do Aur Do Pyaar is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, and the film marks her directorial debut. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on 19th April 2024. The first quarter of 2024 has been quite decent with a few success, and now, everyone is eyeing on the second quarter of the year.