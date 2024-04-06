Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer: Vidya Balan And Pratik Gandhi Starrer Looks Like A Refreshing Love Story

Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Trailer:
Post
the
pandemic,
the
filmmakers
were
not
exploring
the
genre
of
rom-com
much.
However,
it
looks
like
after
the
success
of
movies
like
Tu
Jhoothi
Main
Makkar
and
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya,
the
genre
is
back
in
the
trend.
Now,
soon
we
will
get
to
witness
one
more
rom-com
on
the
big
screens.
We
are
talking
about
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
which
stars
Vidya
Balan,
Pratik
Gandhi,
Ileana
D'Cruz,
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy.
The
trailer
of
the
film
has
been
released,
and
Filmibeat
got
a
chance
to
watch
the
trailer
yesterday
at
a
special
preview.
The
movie
revolves
about
a
married
couple
played
by
Vidya
Balan
and
Pratik
Gandi,
and
they
are
having
extra-marital
affair
with
characters
played
by
Sendhil
and
Ileana.
However,
it
looks
like
destiny
has
some
other
plans.
The
trailer
gives
a
hint
that
the
movie's
basic
plot
is
about
falling
in
love
with
the
same
person
again.
The
trailer
of
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
is
refreshing,
and
it
is
good
to
watch
Vidya
in
a
rom-com.
The
film
surely
looks
like
a
treat
for
her
fans.
Vidya
and
Pratik
look
good
together
and
their
chemistry
seems
to
be
perfect.
Pratik
has
been
given
some
really
good
scenes
in
the
trailer,
and
after
Madgaon
Express
we
are
excited
to
watch
him
in
a
comedy
movie
again.
Apart
from
these
two
actors,
it
is
Ileana
who
grabs
our
attention
in
the
trailer.
She
has
been
given
some
really
good
scenes.
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Release
Date
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
is
directed
by
Shirsha
Guha
Thakurta,
and
the
film
marks
her
directorial
debut.
The
movie
is
slated
to
hit
the
big
screens
on
19th
April
2024.
The
first
quarter
of
2024
has
been
quite
decent
with
a
few
success,
and
now,
everyone
is
eyeing
on
the
second
quarter
of
the
year.
Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2024, 12:29 [IST]