ENT LIVE Blog: Crime Branch Nabs 2 Suspects In Salman House Firing Case; BMCM & Maidaan Fail 1st Monday Test

Entertainment
LIVE
Blog:
It's
just
Tuesday
morning
and
the
entertainment
world
is
already
buzzing
with
thrilling
stories
and
updates.
While
you
enjoy
your
morning
chai,
we
bring
you
the
exciting
deets
from
showbiz
to
keep
you
updated.
To
begin
with,
there
has
been
a
major
development
in
the
Salman
Khan
house
firing
case.
As
per
reports,
Mumbai
crime
branch
has
arrested
both
the
accused
involved
in
the
gun
firing
case
outside
the
actor's
residence
on
Sunday
morning
from
Bhuj
city,
Gujarat.
They
are
expected
to
be
presented
in
a
Mumbai
court
on
Tuesday
(April
16)
morning.
On
the
other
hand,
Ajay
Devgn's
biographical
sports-drama
Maidaan
and
Akshay
Kumar-Tiger
Shroff's
masala
action-entertainer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
witnessed
a
major
drop
in
box
office
numbers
on
its
first
Monday.
As
per
Sacnilk,
both
the
film
recorded
its
lowest
single
day
collection
on
day
5.
While
BMCM
earned
an
estimated
Rs
43.30
cr
in
5
days,
Maidaan's
5-day
collection
is
estimated
to
be
around
Rs
23.50
crores.
Check
out
all
the
live
updates
here:
Apr
16,
2024,
8:19
am
IST
Veteran
Malayalam
Music
Director
&
Singer
KG
Kalyan
Passes
Away
At
90
Renowned
Malayalam
music
director
and
singer
KG
Kalyan
has
passed
away
on
Tuesday
morning
(April
16)
at
the
age
of
90.
His
last
rites
are
likely
to
be
performed
on
Tuesday
or
Wednesday.
However,
there
is
no
official
confirmation
yet.
Reportedly,
he
was
under
treatment
for
a
while
over
various
ailments.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 8:12 [IST]