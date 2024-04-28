ENT LIVE Updates: Alaya On BMCM Underwhelming Response; Salman Khan House Firing Accused Booked Under MCOCA

Entertainment
Apr
28,
2024,
10:50
am
IST
ENT
LIVE
UPDATES:
Alaya
F
Gets
Candid
About
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan's
Box
Office
Performance
As
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
struggling
at
the
box
office
in
the
third
week,
Alaya
F,
who
plays
the
lead
role
in
the
movie,
has
opened
up
about
the
movie's
overwhelming
box
office
performance
and
told
News18
Showsha,
"It
didn’t
bother
me
because
I
feel
that
I
got
a
lot
from
the
film.
I
managed
to
reach
a
new
audience
who
perhaps
didn’t
know
of
me.
When
you’re
making
a
film
of
that
scale
and
an
action
masala
one
at
that,
the
reviews
aren’t
going
to
be
all
about
critical
acclaim"
Apr
28,
2024,
9:19
am
IST
ENT
LIVE
UPDATES
|
Salman
Khan
House
Firing
Case:
Mumbai
Police
Books
Accused
Under
MCOCA
In
a
recent
update
in
Salman
Khan's
House
Firing
Case,
the
Mumbai
police
have
invoked
the
Maharashtra
Control
of
Organised
Crime
Act
(MCOCA)
against
the
two
arrested
shooters,
Sagar
Pal
and
Vicky
Gupta,
and
the
two
alleged
arms
suppliers,
identified
as
Sonu
Subhash
Chander
and
Anuj
Thapan.
“All
accused
have
been
booked
under
Sections
3(1)(2),
3(1)(3),
and
3(1)(4)
of
MCOCA,”
the
cops
told
ANI
Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 8:34 [IST]