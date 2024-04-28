ENT LIVE Updates: Alaya On BMCM Underwhelming Response; Salman Khan House Firing Accused Booked Under MCOCA

English Edition
By
Entertainment LIVE Updates: The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

To begin with, Alaya F, who played the lead role in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, have opened up about the film's underwhelming response at the box office.

On the other hand, in a recent update in Salman Khan's house firing case, the Mumbai police has now booked the accused under MCOCA

Check out all the updates here:

  • Apr 28, 2024, 10:50 am IST

    As Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been struggling at the box office in the third week, Alaya F, who plays the lead role in the movie, has opened up about the movie's overwhelming box office performance and told News18 Showsha, "It didn’t bother me because I feel that I got a lot from the film. I managed to reach a new audience who perhaps didn’t know of me. When you’re making a film of that scale and an action masala one at that, the reviews aren’t going to be all about critical acclaim"

  • Apr 28, 2024, 9:19 am IST

    In a recent update in Salman Khan's House Firing Case, the Mumbai police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the two arrested shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, and the two alleged arms suppliers, identified as Sonu Subhash Chander and Anuj Thapan. “All accused have been booked under Sections 3(1)(2), 3(1)(3), and 3(1)(4) of MCOCA,” the cops told ANI

Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 8:34 [IST]
X