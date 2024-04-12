ENT LIVE Updates: BMCM Beats Maidaan On Day 1; Emraan Hashmi-Mallika Sherawat Reunite After 20 Years

Entertainment
LIVE
Updates:
The
tinselvile
is
one
of
the
most
happening
places
ever
which
never
misses
out
on
a
chance
to
keep
up
on
our
toes.
From
movie
release
to
romance
affairs,
controversies
to
tiffs,
the
showbiz
world
always
keeps
the
fans
intrigued.
And
while
it
is
difficult
to
keep
a
tab
on
everything
happening
in
the
entertainment
industry,
we
bring
all
the
hot
gossips
of
the
town
at
one
spot.
To
begin
with,
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff's
Bade
Miyan
faced
a
box
office
clash
with
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan
on
Eid.
And
while
it
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
box
office
clash,
Akshay's
action
entertainer
has
managed
to
beat
Ajay's
sports
drama
on
the
first
day
of
release.
On
the
other
hand,
Emraan
Hashmi
and
Mallika
Sherawat,
who
won
hearts
with
their
performances
in
2004
release
Murder,
are
making
headlines
as
they
had
finally
ended
their
20
years
feud
during
film
producer
Anand
Pandit's
daughter;s
wedding
reception.
Check
out
all
the
updates
here:
Apr
12,
2024,
10:33
am
IST
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Takes
A
Lead
On
Maidaan
On
First
Day
As
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
witnessed
a
box
office
clash
with
Maidaan,
Akshay
Kumar's
action
entertainer
has
managed
to
beat
Ajay
Devgn's
sports
drama.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
BMCM
minted
Rs
15.62
crores
on
first
day
while
Maidaan
earned
Rs
7.10
crores
Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2024, 9:52 [IST]