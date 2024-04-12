English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb bredcrumb
Live

ENT LIVE Updates: BMCM Beats Maidaan On Day 1; Emraan Hashmi-Mallika Sherawat Reunite After 20 Years

By
ENT LIVE Updates BMCM Beats Maidaan Emraan Mallika Reunite
Photo Credit: IMDb, Varinder Chawla

Entertainment LIVE Updates: The tinselvile is one of the most happening places ever which never misses out on a chance to keep up on our toes. From movie release to romance affairs, controversies to tiffs, the showbiz world always keeps the fans intrigued. And while it is difficult to keep a tab on everything happening in the entertainment industry, we bring all the hot gossips of the town at one spot.

To begin with, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan faced a box office clash with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan on Eid. And while it has been one of the most anticipated box office clash, Akshay's action entertainer has managed to beat Ajay's sports drama on the first day of release.

On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat, who won hearts with their performances in 2004 release Murder, are making headlines as they had finally ended their 20 years feud during film producer Anand Pandit's daughter;s wedding reception.

Check out all the updates here:

  • Apr 12, 2024, 10:33 am IST

    Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Takes A Lead On Maidaan On First Day

    As Bade Miyan Chote Miyan witnessed a box office clash with Maidaan, Akshay Kumar's action entertainer has managed to beat Ajay Devgn's sports drama. According to a report published in Sacnilk, BMCM minted Rs 15.62 crores on first day while Maidaan earned Rs 7.10 crores

Comments

Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2024, 9:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 12, 2024
More From FilmiBeat
Prev
Next

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X