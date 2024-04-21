Entertainment LIVE: Pankaj Tripathi's Brother-In-Law DIES In Accident, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Thrives On BO

Entertainment
The
most
shocking
news
of
the
day
has
been
about
Pankaj
Tripathi's
family.
The
actor's
sister
and
brother-in-law
met
a
fatal
accident
on
Saturday
evening.
While
the
couple
were
traveling
to
West
Bengal
from
Gopalganj,
Bihar,
they
met
an
accident
at
Delhi-Kolkata
National
Highway-2.
After
Tripathi's
brother-in-law
Rakesh
Tiwari
lost
the
control
of
his
car,
they
collided
with
the
divider.
Rakesh
and
his
wife
Sarita
was
immediately
rused
to
Shahid
Nirmal
Mahto
Medical
College
Hospital
in
Dhanbad.
Rakesh
was
declared
dead
after
he
was
brough
to
the
hospital,
while,
Sarita
was
claimed
to
be
in
critical
condition.
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
and
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
continues
to
thrive
at
Box
Office.
Vidya
Balan
stareer
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
minted
0.5
crore
on
it's
first
day.
It
is
yet
to
be
reported
how
much
the
movie
will
make
on
second
day.
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
made
15
lakh
on
first
day.
The
weekedn
is
still
there,
therefore,
it
remains
to
be
seen
whether
their
collection
amount
will
gear
up
or
not.
Apr
21,
2024,
10:16
am
IST
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Day
2
Box
Office
Collection
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
did
not
witness
a
very
good
collection
on
it's
premiere
day.
Grossing
only
15
lakh
on
Day
1,
Ekta
Kapoor
produced
movie
further
saw
a
dip
on
Day
2.
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
raked
on
12
lakh
on
Day
2,
making
a
total
of
0.27
crore.
The
movie
features
Mouni
Roy,
Anu
Malik
and
Tussar
Kapoor
in
the
cameo
role.
Directed
by
Dibankar
Banerjee,
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
also
features
Nimrit
Ahluwalia,
Uorfi
Javed,
Bonita
Rajpurohit,
and
others
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Day
2
Box
Office
Collection
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar,
released
on
Friday
April
19,
saw
a
hike
in
box
office
collection
on
weekend.
After
managing
to
have
grossed
55
lakhs,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar's
box
office
collection
on
Day
2
is
estimated
to
be
85
lkahs.
This
makes
a
net
total
of
1.40
crores
of
gross
income.
Apr
21,
2024,
8:09
am
IST
Pankaj
Tripathi's
Brother-In-Law
DIES
&
Sister
Critical
On
Saturday,
April
20,
2024,
actor
Pankaj
Tripathi
brother-in-law
Rakesh
Tiwari
and
sister
Sarita
Tiwari
met
a
fatal
road
accident.
The
couple
were
immediately
rushed
to
Shahid
Nirmal
Mahto
Medical
College
Hospital
in
Dhanbad.
Rakesh
was
declared
dead
after
he
was
brought
to
th
hospital
but
thankfully
Sarita
managed
to
get
past
the
critical
condition.
She
faced
leg
fracture
and
now
is
declared
by
doctors
to
be
out
of
danger.
Tripathi
and
his
family
is
yet
to
address
the
matter
