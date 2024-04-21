Entertainment LIVE: Pankaj Tripathi's Brother-In-Law DIES In Accident, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Thrives On BO

Entertainment LIVE: The most shocking news of the day has been about Pankaj Tripathi's family. The actor's sister and brother-in-law met a fatal accident on Saturday evening. While the couple were traveling to West Bengal from Gopalganj, Bihar, they met an accident at Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2. After Tripathi's brother-in-law Rakesh Tiwari lost the control of his car, they collided with the divider. Rakesh and his wife Sarita was immediately rused to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital in Dhanbad. Rakesh was declared dead after he was brough to the hospital, while, Sarita was claimed to be in critical condition.

Do Aur Do Pyaar and Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 continues to thrive at Box Office. Vidya Balan stareer Do Aur Do Pyaar minted 0.5 crore on it's first day. It is yet to be reported how much the movie will make on second day. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 made 15 lakh on first day. The weekedn is still there, therefore, it remains to be seen whether their collection amount will gear up or not.