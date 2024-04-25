Heeramandi Screening: Salman Khan's Presence Hinting At Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah Being Revived?

Heeramandi
Screening:
One
film
that
everyone
was
eagerly
waiting
for
was
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali's
Inshallah
which
was
supposed
to
star
Salman
Khan
and
Alia
Bhatt
in
the
lead
role.
But,
just
a
few
days
before
the
shooting,
the
superstar
opted
out
of
it,
and
the
movie
was
shelved.
SLB
went
ahead
and
made
Gangubai
Kathaiwadi
with
Alia,
and
the
rest
is
the
history.
Now,
multiple
times
there
have
been
reports
of
SLB
planning
to
revive
Inshallah
with
other
actors.
It
was
even
reported
that
after
Salman
Khan
opted
out
of
it,
he
had
approached
Shah
Rukh
Khan
for
the
movie.
However
now,
once
again
there's
a
buzz
that
Inshallah
is
being
revived
and
the
original
cast,
Salman
and
Alia,
will
star
in
it.
Last
night,
there
was
a
special
screening
of
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansal's
Heeramandi
organised
in
Mumbai.
It
was
attended
by
many
big
celebs
like
Alia
Bhatt,
Vicky
Kaushal,
Rekha,
Rashmika
Mandanna,
and
others.
But,
of
course,
the
presence
of
Salman
Khan
there
became
the
talk
of
the
town.
Fans
are
now
expecting
that
as
Salman
has
was
there
to
support
SLB
for
Heeramandi,
maybe
Inshallah
is
being
revived.
The
pictures
of
Salman-SLB
and
Alia-SLB
are
doing
the
rounds
of
the
social
media,
and
fans
are
hoping
to
see
the
two
stars
in
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali's
Inshallah.
While
the
filmmaker
was
busy
with
Heeramandi,
his
next
film
is
with
Ranbir
Kapoor,
Alia
Bhatt,
and
Vicky
Kaushal.
But,
the
movie
is
yet
to
go
on
the
floors.
So,
we
wonder
whether
after
Heeramandi,
SLB
will
start
work
on
Inshallah.
Let's
wait
and
watch.
Salman
Khan
And
Alia
Bhatt's
Upcoming
Movies
Meanwhile,
Salman
currently
has
AR
Murugadoss'
Sikandar
lined
up
which
will
hit
the
big
screens
on
Eid
next
year.
Alia
will
next
be
seen
in
Jigra
which
will
release
in
September
2024.
Would
you
like
to
see
Salman
and
Alia
in
Inshallah?