Inshallah: Should Sanjay Leela Bhansali Revive His Film With Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt? Fans Vote

Inshallah: A couple of days ago, a grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi took place in Mumbai. Many celebs attended the premiere, but the one actor who got all the limelight was Salman Khan. In 2019, it was announced that Salman and SLB will be teaming up for a movie titled Inshallah and it will star Alia Bhatt as the female lead. But, Salman opted out of the film, and reportedly, the reason was that the filmmaker and the actor had some creative differences.

However, Salman's presence at the Heeramandi screening started the speculations that maybe SLB is reviving Inshallah with the actor. Now, Filmibeat did a poll on Twitter and asked netizens whether the filmmaker should revive the movie or not.

We gave three options to people, 'Yes Of Course', 'No Please', and 'Yes, but with other actor'. The poll results are out, and clearly, fans are looking forward to Inshallah because 'Yes Of coruse' has got 77.4% of votes.

While most of the fans are looking forward to Inshallah with Salman and Alia, 12.9% of people have voted for 'Yes, but with other actor'. However, only 9.7% have voted for 'No Please'.

Well, the poll results clearly prove that there is a demand to watch Salman Khan in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film again. The two had worked together in Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Saawariya.

Heeramandi Release Date & Cast

Meanwhile, the filmmaker is currently gearing up for the release of his series Heeramandi which will premiere on Netflix on 1st May. The series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Sehgal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

The trailer and the songs of series have created a good pre-release buzz, and everyone is looking forward to it.

Are you excited for Heeramandi?