Inshallah: Should Sanjay Leela Bhansali Revive His Film With Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt? Fans Vote

Inshallah:
A
couple
of
days
ago,
a
grand
premiere
of
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali's
web
series
Heeramandi
took
place
in
Mumbai.
Many
celebs
attended
the
premiere,
but
the
one
actor
who
got
all
the
limelight
was
Salman
Khan.
In
2019,
it
was
announced
that
Salman
and
SLB
will
be
teaming
up
for
a
movie
titled
Inshallah
and
it
will
star
Alia
Bhatt
as
the
female
lead.
But,
Salman
opted
out
of
the
film,
and
reportedly,
the
reason
was
that
the
filmmaker
and
the
actor
had
some
creative
differences.
However,
Salman's
presence
at
the
Heeramandi
screening
started
the
speculations
that
maybe
SLB
is
reviving
Inshallah
with
the
actor.
Now,
Filmibeat
did
a
poll
on
Twitter
and
asked
netizens
whether
the
filmmaker
should
revive
the
movie
or
not.
We
gave
three
options
to
people,
'Yes
Of
Course',
'No
Please',
and
'Yes,
but
with
other
actor'.
The
poll
results
are
out,
and
clearly,
fans
are
looking
forward
to
Inshallah
because
'Yes
Of
coruse'
has
got
77.4%
of
votes.
While
most
of
the
fans
are
looking
forward
to
Inshallah
with
Salman
and
Alia,
12.9%
of
people
have
voted
for
'Yes,
but
with
other
actor'.
However,
only
9.7%
have
voted
for
'No
Please'.
Well,
the
poll
results
clearly
prove
that
there
is
a
demand
to
watch
Salman
Khan
in
a
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali
film
again.
The
two
had
worked
together
in
Khamoshi,
Hum
Dil
De
Chuke
Sanam
and
Saawariya.
Heeramandi
Release
Date
&
Cast
Meanwhile,
the
filmmaker
is
currently
gearing
up
for
the
release
of
his
series
Heeramandi
which
will
premiere
on
Netflix
on
1st
May.
The
series
stars
Manisha
Koirala,
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Aditi
Rao
Hydari,
Richa
Chadha,
Sharmin
Sehgal,
Sanjeeda
Shaikh,
Fardeen
Khan,
Taha
Shah
Badussha,
Shekhar
Suman,
and
Adhyayan
Suman.
The
trailer
and
the
songs
of
series
have
created
a
good
pre-release
buzz,
and
everyone
is
looking
forward
to
it.
Are
you
excited
for
Heeramandi?