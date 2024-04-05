Kangana Ranaut On Trolling After Calling Subhash Chandra Bose India’s First PM: Get Some Education…

Kangana
Ranaut
First
PM
Statement:
Bollywood
star
Kangana
Ranaut,
an
actor
turned
politician
renowned
for
her
outspoken
nature,
has
once
again
ignited
controversy
with
her
recent
statement.
Representing
the
Bhartiya
Janata
Party
(BJP)
from
Mandi,
the
Bollywood
actress
startled
many
by
asserting
that
Subhas
Chandra
Bose,
not
Jawaharlal
Nehru,
served
as
India's
inaugural
Prime
Minister.
In
a
widely
circulated
clip
from
an
interview,
Ranaut
can
be
heard
stating,
"Let
me
make
this
clear.
When
we
attained
independence,
where
did
Subhash
Chandra
Bose,
the
first
Prime
Minister
of
India,
go?" Despite
attempts
by
the
interviewer
to
correct
her,
she
persisted,
demanding
clarification
on
Bose's
absence.
All
those
who
are
giving
me
gyan
on
first
PM
of
Bharata
do
read
this
screen
shot
here’s
some
general
knowledge
for
the
beginners,
all
those
geniuses
who
are
asking
me
to
get
some
education
must
know
that
I
have
written,
acted,
directed
a
film
called
Emergency
which
primarily…
