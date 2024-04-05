Kangana Ranaut On Trolling After Calling Subhash Chandra Bose India’s First PM: Get Some Education…

Kangana Ranaut First PM Statement: Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, an actor turned politician renowned for her outspoken nature, has once again ignited controversy with her recent statement. Representing the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) from Mandi, the Bollywood actress startled many by asserting that Subhas Chandra Bose, not Jawaharlal Nehru, served as India's inaugural Prime Minister.

In a widely circulated clip from an interview, Ranaut can be heard stating, "Let me make this clear. When we attained independence, where did Subhash Chandra Bose, the first Prime Minister of India, go?" Despite attempts by the interviewer to correct her, she persisted, demanding clarification on Bose's absence.

All those who are giving me gyan on first PM of Bharata do read this screen shot here’s some general knowledge for the beginners, all those geniuses who are asking me to get some education must know that I have written, acted, directed a film called Emergency which primarily… pic.twitter.com/QN0jD3rMfu — Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) April 5, 2024

Keep watching this space for more updates!