Madgaon Express Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download Hours After Its Release: Reports

Madgaon
Express
Leaked:
In
a
shocking
twist,
the
Kunal
Kemmu-directed
Madgaon
Express,
starring
the
talented
trio
of
Divyendu,
Avinash
Tiwary,
and
Pratik
Gandhi,
has
been
unlawfully
leaked
in
high
definition
(HD)
on
the
internet
just
a
few
hours
after
its
official
release
in
the
theatres
today
(March
22).
Under
the
banner
of
Excel
Entertainment,
Madgaon
Express
is
a
comedy
film
produced
by
Farhan
Akhtar
and
Ritesh
Sidhwani.
It's
written
by
Kunal
Kemmu
and
also
stars
Nora
Fatehi,
Upendra
Limaye,
Chhaya
Kadam,
and
others
in
significant
roles.
The
comedy
flick
follows
the
escapades
of
three
childhood
buddies,
played
by
Pratik
Gandhi,
Divyenndu,
and
Avinash
Tiwary,
as
they
embark
on
a
journey
to
Goa
that
unfolds
with
unexpected
surprises
and
twists.
Ever
since
its
announcement,
fans
have
been
eagerly
awaiting
its
release,
and
the
wait
has
finally
ended.
However,
the
unauthorized
HD
leak
that
occurred
shortly
after
its
official
release
poses
a
significant
threat
to
the
eagerly
anticipated
project
and
its
dedicated
team.
MADGAON
EXPRESS
LEAKED
ONLINE
IN
HD
FOR
FREE
DOWNLOAD
March
22
saw
the
much-awaited
release
of
Madgaon
Express
in
theaters,
delighting
fans
of
actor-turned-director
Kunal
Kemmu
and
the
lead
stars.
The
film
created
a
decent
buzz
before
its
release
as
a
proper
Hindi
comedy-drama
has
hit
the
silver
screens
after
a
long
gap.
While
there
are
expectations
for
Madgaon
Express
to
witness
a
significant
increase
over
the
weekend
due
to
positive
word
of
mouth,
a
report
from
Latestly
suggests
that
the
film
has
regrettably
fallen
victim
to
piracy.
This
has
resulted
in
its
widespread
availability
for
free
streaming
and
high-definition
downloads
on
various
online
platforms.
SAY
NO
TO
PIRACY
Although
the
allure
of
accessing
a
newly
released
film
or
web
series
for
free
might
be
tempting,
it's
crucial
to
realize
that
participating
in
such
actions
is
illegal
and
can
lead
to
serious
consequences.
Piracy
not
only
harms
the
efforts
of
hardworking
individuals
in
the
entertainment
industry
but
also
undermines
the
financial
support
necessary
for
future
creative
projects.
As
a
result,
everyone
must
support
artists
and
filmmakers
by
consuming
content
through
legitimate
and
authorized
platforms.
Let's
reject
piracy
and
opt
instead
to
enjoy
content
in
a
manner
that
upholds
intellectual
property
rights.
DISCLAIMER:
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy,
as
it
is
a
criminal
offence
under
the
Copyright
Act
of
1957.
We
sincerely
request
that
you
refrain
from
participating
in
any
such
practise
or
encouraging
piracy
in
any
form.
Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2024, 15:52 [IST]