Madgaon Express X Review: Kunal Kemmu’s Directorial Is A Joy Ride Filled With Fun Moments

Madgaon
Express
X
Review:
Following
the
lukewarm
reception
of
the
Sidharth
Malhotra,
Disha
Patani,
and
Raashii
Khanna
starrer
Yodha
last
week,
two
new
Hindi
films
have
graced
the
theaters
today
(March
22)
-
Swatantra
Veer
Savarkar
and
Madgaon
Express.
However,
here,
we'll
focus
on
Kunal
Kemmu's
directorial
venture
starring
Divyendu,
Pratik
Gandhi,
and
Avinash
Tiwary
in
the
lead
roles.
MADGAON
EXPRESS
PLOT,
CAST,
STORYLINE
AND
OTHER
DETAILS
Produced
by
Farhan
Akhtar
and
Ritesh
Sidhwani
under
the
banner
of
Excel
Entertainment,
Madgaon
Express
is
a
comedy
film
written
by
Kunal
Kemmu
which
also
features
Nora
Fatehi,
Upendra
Limaye
and
Chhaya
Kadam
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
The
comedy
film
traces
the
adventure
of
three
childhood
friends,
portrayed
by
Pratik
Gandhi,
Divyenndu,
and
Avinash
Tiwary,
as
they
set
off
on
a
trip
to
Goa
that
takes
unexpected
twists
and
turns.
From
the
teaser
to
the
trailer,
every
facet
of
Madgaon
Express
has
captivated
attention
and
left
audiences
excited
as
a
proper
comedy
film
has
released
after
a
long
time
in
Bollywood.
With
a
decent
buzz,
it
has
finally
hit
the
theatres
today
and
the
first
reactions
are
already
out.
Let's
take
a
look
at
the
X
review
here.
MADGAON
EXPRESS
X
REVIEW
The
popular
X
page
Cine
Hub
called
Madgaon
Express
a
'joyful
ride'.
The
review
reads,
"Rarely
do
films
deliver
such
giddy
laughter,
powerful
storytelling,
and
a
fun
family
vibe
throughout
the
narration.
Kudos
to
@kunalkemmu
for
impeccable
direction
in
this
slapstick
comedy
era!
Would
love
to
see
what's
next.
With
fantastic
humor,
stellar
performances,
and
unforgettable
one-liners,
this
is
a
must-watch
for
comedy
lovers!
Just
go
for
it."
Another
X
user
wrote,
"#KunalKemmu
directorial...
what
a
funny
film.
Enjoyed
it
v
much
pacing
is
good,
screenplay
is
good,
acting
was
superb
and
the
entire
cast
was
fab."
A
third
user
stated,
"Its
a
time
pass
movie
with
lots
of
flaws...
kahin
kahin
comedy
force
fully
lag
rahi
thi
but
its
magic
off
kunal
khemmu
kafi
badhiya.
Go
with
your
family
agar
thode
bohot
double
meaning
chal
sake
to
one
time
watch."
Have
you
already
watched
Madgaon
Express?
If
yes,
share
your
views
in
the
comments
section
below.