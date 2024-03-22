Madgaon Express X Review: Kunal Kemmu’s Directorial Is A Joy Ride Filled With Fun Moments

Madgaon Express X Review: Following the lukewarm reception of the Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna starrer Yodha last week, two new Hindi films have graced the theaters today (March 22) - Swatantra Veer Savarkar and Madgaon Express. However, here, we'll focus on Kunal Kemmu's directorial venture starring Divyendu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles.

MADGAON EXPRESS PLOT, CAST, STORYLINE AND OTHER DETAILS

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Madgaon Express is a comedy film written by Kunal Kemmu which also features Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam among others in pivotal roles.

The comedy film traces the adventure of three childhood friends, portrayed by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary, as they set off on a trip to Goa that takes unexpected twists and turns.

From the teaser to the trailer, every facet of Madgaon Express has captivated attention and left audiences excited as a proper comedy film has released after a long time in Bollywood. With a decent buzz, it has finally hit the theatres today and the first reactions are already out. Let's take a look at the X review here.

MADGAON EXPRESS X REVIEW

The popular X page Cine Hub called Madgaon Express a 'joyful ride'. The review reads, "Rarely do films deliver such giddy laughter, powerful storytelling, and a fun family vibe throughout the narration. Kudos to @kunalkemmu for impeccable direction in this slapstick comedy era! Would love to see what's next. With fantastic humor, stellar performances, and unforgettable one-liners, this is a must-watch for comedy lovers! Just go for it."

Another X user wrote, "#KunalKemmu directorial... what a funny film. Enjoyed it v much pacing is good, screenplay is good, acting was superb and the entire cast was fab."

A third user stated, "Its a time pass movie with lots of flaws... kahin kahin comedy force fully lag rahi thi but its magic off kunal khemmu kafi badhiya. Go with your family agar thode bohot double meaning chal sake to one time watch."

Have you already watched Madgaon Express? If yes, share your views in the comments section below.