Maidaan Vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 5 Reasons Why Ajay Devgn Starrer Should Be Your Choice This Eid

Maidaan Vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan and Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have hit the big screens today. Maidaan had paid previews yesterday, and it has collected around Rs. 2.50 crore which is not a great number, but decent. However, when we talk about the content of the films, Ajay Devgn starrer is much better than Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

We list down five reasons why Maidaan should be your choice this Eid!

Indian History

Maidaan gives a tribute to the golden era of Indian football. It tells the story of Syed Abdul Rahim under whose guidance Indian football team won a gold. So, instead of a boring fiction, watching our country's history is surely a good option.

Better Performances

Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Sonakshi Sinha have tried their best to save BMCM with their acting. However, clearly, Ajay Devgn's exceptional act in Maidaan stands out. Not just Ajay, but even other actors like Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, football players, everyone is just amazing in the film. Meanwhile, Tiger and Manushi's performance is one of the drawbacks of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Engaging Screenplay And Narration

When you go to a theatre, you want to watch a film that keeps hooked to the screens and that doesn't happen in BMCM. In fact, while watching Maidaan you know what's going to happen at the end, but the way the film has been narrated, it keeps you engaged.

Perfect Sports Film

When was the last time, when you watched a sports drama and it kept you on the edge of the seat till the last scene? Maybe the answer is Chak De India. It took Bollywood 17 years, to come up with a film that has the same effect.

Worth The Money

Last and one of the most important reason is that a movie should be worth your money. Today, when you go to watch a film with your whole family, it is an expensive thing. So, if you are putting your hard earned money on a movie, it should be worth, and in BMCM vs Maidaan scenario, clearly, the Ajay Devgn starrer is the film you should spend your money on.

Maidaan-Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Review

When it comes to critics reviews also, Maidaan has received mostly positive reviews. Meanwhile, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has received majorly negative reviews. Now, it all depends on the word of mouth of the audiences.