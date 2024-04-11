Maidaan Vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 5 Reasons Why Ajay Devgn Starrer Should Be Your Choice This Eid

Maidaan
Vs
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan:
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Maidaan
and
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
have
hit
the
big
screens
today.
Maidaan
had
paid
previews
yesterday,
and
it
has
collected
around
Rs.
2.50
crore
which
is
not
a
great
number,
but
decent.
However,
when
we
talk
about
the
content
of
the
films,
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
is
much
better
than
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
We
list
down
five
reasons
why
Maidaan
should
be
your
choice
this
Eid!
Indian
History
Maidaan
gives
a
tribute
to
the
golden
era
of
Indian
football.
It
tells
the
story
of
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
under
whose
guidance
Indian
football
team
won
a
gold.
So,
instead
of
a
boring
fiction,
watching
our
country's
history
is
surely
a
good
option.
Better
Performances
Akshay
Kumar,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
and
Sonakshi
Sinha
have
tried
their
best
to
save
BMCM
with
their
acting.
However,
clearly,
Ajay
Devgn's
exceptional
act
in
Maidaan
stands
out.
Not
just
Ajay,
but
even
other
actors
like
Priyamani,
Gajraj
Rao,
football
players,
everyone
is
just
amazing
in
the
film.
Meanwhile,
Tiger
and
Manushi's
performance
is
one
of
the
drawbacks
of
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
Engaging
Screenplay
And
Narration
When
you
go
to
a
theatre,
you
want
to
watch
a
film
that
keeps
hooked
to
the
screens
and
that
doesn't
happen
in
BMCM.
In
fact,
while
watching
Maidaan
you
know
what's
going
to
happen
at
the
end,
but
the
way
the
film
has
been
narrated,
it
keeps
you
engaged.
Perfect
Sports
Film
When
was
the
last
time,
when
you
watched
a
sports
drama
and
it
kept
you
on
the
edge
of
the
seat
till
the
last
scene?
Maybe
the
answer
is
Chak
De
India.
It
took
Bollywood
17
years,
to
come
up
with
a
film
that
has
the
same
effect.
Worth
The
Money
Last
and
one
of
the
most
important
reason
is
that
a
movie
should
be
worth
your
money.
Today,
when
you
go
to
watch
a
film
with
your
whole
family,
it
is
an
expensive
thing.
So,
if
you
are
putting
your
hard
earned
money
on
a
movie,
it
should
be
worth,
and
in
BMCM
vs
Maidaan
scenario,
clearly,
the
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
is
the
film
you
should
spend
your
money
on.
Maidaan-Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Review
When
it
comes
to
critics
reviews
also,
Maidaan
has
received
mostly
positive
reviews.
Meanwhile,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
received
majorly
negative
reviews.
Now,
it
all
depends
on
the
word
of
mouth
of
the
audiences.