Ramayana Cast EXCLUSIVE: Priya Prakash Varrier To Play Lakshman’s Wife Urmila Opposite Ravie Dubey?

Ramayana
Exclusive:
Nitesh
Tiwari's
Ramayana
has
been
creating
considerable
excitement
within
the
Indian
film
industry,
despite
lacking
official
confirmation.
Speculations
suggest
a
star-studded
cast,
including
Ranbir
Kapoor,
Sai
Pallavi,
Yash,
and
Sunny
Deol,
rumored
to
portray
the
legendary
roles
of
Lord
Rama,
Sita,
Ravana,
and
Lord
Hanuman
respectively
in
the
trilogy.
Last
week,
Filmibeat
broke
the
news
of
Sakshi
Tanwar
coming
on
board
as
Ravan's
wife
Mandodari.
While
the
actress
denied
the
rumours,
our
source
cleared
that
she's
a
part
of
Ramayana
but
the
team
wants
to
keep
prominent
details
under
wrap
till
the
film's
announcement.
RAMAYANA
FULL
CAST:
PRIYA
PRAKASH
VARRIER
TO
PLAY
URMILA?
Now,
we're
back
with
another
exclusive
information
related
to
the
mega-project.
We've
got
to
know
that
'wink
girl'
Priya
Prakash
Varrier
is
going
to
be
a
part
of
Ramayana
as
Lakshman's
wife
Urmila.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Revealing
the
same,
a
source
told
us,
"Priya
Prakash
Varrier
is
playing
Urmila
in
Ramayana
and
has
been
paired
opposite
Ravie
Dubey
who's
essaying
Lakshman
in
the
epic.
Her
character
won't
get
much
screen
space
but
she's
looking
forward
to
being
a
part
of
such
a
prestigious
project."
However,
let's
wait
for
an
official
announcement
to
see
if
the
development
is
true
or
not.
WHEN
WILL
THE
RAMAYANA
SHOOT
START?
So
far,
there's
no
official
update
regarding
the
shoot
of
Ramayana
and
there's
a
buzz
that
the
makers
might
announce
it
on
April
17,
2024,
on
the
special
occasion
of
Ram
Navami.
Currently,
there
are
contrasting
reports
related
to
the
shooting
timeline.
Earlier,
speculations
suggested
that
the
project
might
hit
the
floor
in
April,
other
reports
suggested
that
it
is
likely
to
begin
next
year.
So,
just
like
you,
even
we're
confused.
ALL
YOU
NEED
TO
KNOW
ABOUT
PRIYA
PRAKASH
VARRIER
Coming
back
to
Priya
Prakash
Varrier,
she
predominantly
works
in
Malayalam
and
Telugu
films.
She's
also
known
as
the
'wink
girl'
after
her
viral
wink
from
the
movie
Oru
Adaar
Love
catapulted
her
to
the
top
of
Google's
search
rankings
in
India
for
2018,
making
her
the
most-searched-for
personality.
She
made
her
Bollywood
debut
with
Yaariyan
2
last
year.