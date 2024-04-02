Ramayana Cast EXCLUSIVE: Priya Prakash Varrier To Play Lakshman’s Wife Urmila Opposite Ravie Dubey?

Ramayana Exclusive: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has been creating considerable excitement within the Indian film industry, despite lacking official confirmation. Speculations suggest a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol, rumored to portray the legendary roles of Lord Rama, Sita, Ravana, and Lord Hanuman respectively in the trilogy.

Last week, Filmibeat broke the news of Sakshi Tanwar coming on board as Ravan's wife Mandodari. While the actress denied the rumours, our source cleared that she's a part of Ramayana but the team wants to keep prominent details under wrap till the film's announcement.

RAMAYANA FULL CAST: PRIYA PRAKASH VARRIER TO PLAY URMILA?

Now, we're back with another exclusive information related to the mega-project. We've got to know that 'wink girl' Priya Prakash Varrier is going to be a part of Ramayana as Lakshman's wife Urmila. Yes, you read that right!

Revealing the same, a source told us, "Priya Prakash Varrier is playing Urmila in Ramayana and has been paired opposite Ravie Dubey who's essaying Lakshman in the epic. Her character won't get much screen space but she's looking forward to being a part of such a prestigious project."

However, let's wait for an official announcement to see if the development is true or not.

WHEN WILL THE RAMAYANA SHOOT START?

So far, there's no official update regarding the shoot of Ramayana and there's a buzz that the makers might announce it on April 17, 2024, on the special occasion of Ram Navami. Currently, there are contrasting reports related to the shooting timeline. Earlier, speculations suggested that the project might hit the floor in April, other reports suggested that it is likely to begin next year. So, just like you, even we're confused.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRIYA PRAKASH VARRIER

Coming back to Priya Prakash Varrier, she predominantly works in Malayalam and Telugu films. She's also known as the 'wink girl' after her viral wink from the movie Oru Adaar Love catapulted her to the top of Google's search rankings in India for 2018, making her the most-searched-for personality. She made her Bollywood debut with Yaariyan 2 last year.