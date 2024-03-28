Ramayana Cast: Addinath Kothare Joins Ranbir Kapoor's Film; To Play Bharat - Report

Ramayan
Cast
Update:
Nitesh
Tiwari's
version
of
Ramayana
has
quickly
become
one
of
Indian
cinema's
most
eagerly
awaited
projects,
despite
the
absence
of
any
official
confirmation
to
date.
Reports
suggest
a
stellar
cast
featuring
Ranbir
Kapoor,
Sai
Pallavi,
Yash,
and
Sunny
Deol
in
the
crucial
roles
of
Lord
Rama,
Sita,
Ravana,
and
Lord
Hanuman
respectively
for
the
trilogy.
While
Filmibeat
exclusively
reported
the
inclusion
of
Sakshi
Tanwar
as
Mandodari
in
the
Ramayana
cast,
the
latest
reports
have
revealed
the
name
of
actor
who's
likely
to
essay
Bharat
in
the
much-hyped
mythological
epic.
Well,
we're
talking
about
Addinath
Kothare.
WHO
IS
ADDINATH
KOTHARE?
ALL
ABOUT
THE
ACTOR
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Addinath
Kothare
is
an
actor
who
has
showcased
his
acting
prowess
across
the
Hindi
and
Marathi
industries
in
various
hit
web
shows
and
films.
The
actor
was
a
part
of
Ranveer
Singh
starrer
film
83,
and
was
recently
seen
in
highly
successful
series'
such
as
City
Of
Dreams
2,
Criminal
Justice
3
and
Bajao.
From
collaborating
with
Priyanka
Chopra
in
Paani
to
starring
in
Panchak
produced
by
Madhuri
Dixit,
his
journey
has
been
a
promising
one.
The
actor
is
now
reportedly
all
set
to
join
the
cast
of
Nitesh
Tiwari's
upcoming
mythological
film
Ramayana.
ADDINATH
KOTHARE
TO
PLAY
BHARAT
IN
RAMAYANA?
According
to
an
ETimes
report,
Addinath
will
be
essaying
Bharat
in
the
film
Ramayana.
Ever
since
the
news
of
Dangal
fame
Nitesh
Tiwari
making
the
Ramayana
trilogy
came
out,
fans
of
the
historical
and
mythological
universe
have
been
waiting
for
the
film
to
hit
the
floors,
and
the
news
of
Addinath
Kothare
joining
the
cast
has
made
everyone
even
more
excited.
Addinath
will
be
portraying
a
very
pivotal
character
of
Bharat
who
was
Ram's
brother
and
as
everyone
knows
since
Ramayana
is
such
a
beautiful
masterpiece,
Addinath
Kothare
will
get
to
portray
a
role
which
the
audience
will
love.
