Silence 2 Twitter (X) Review: HERE's What Netizens Have To Say About Manoj Bajpayee's Zee5 Film

Review:
Manoj
Bajpayee's
latest
invetigation-thriller,
Silence
2:
The
Night
Out
Bar
Shootout,
is
now
streaming
on
Zee5.
It's
a
sequel
to
Bajpayee's
2021
thriller
Silence...
Can
You
Hear
It?
The
National
Awar-winning
actor
is
back
as
ACP
Avinash
Verma
to
invetigate
yet
another
thrilling
case.
Without
any
further
ado,
let's
see
what
netizens
have
to
say
about
the
latest
sequel.
Silence
2
Cast,
Plot
&
Other
Deets:
Directed
by
Aban
Bharucha
Deohans,
who
helmed
the
first
part
as
well,
Silence
2
boasts
a
talented
ensemble
including
Manoj
Bajpayee,
Prachi
Desai,
Sahil
Vaid
and
Parul
Gulati
among
others.
The
sequel
focuses
on
solving
the
case
of
a
mass
shootout
at
the
Night
Owl
Bar
in
Mumbai.
As
Avinash
and
his
team
begin
the
investigation,
they
discover
a
sinister
conspiracy
along
the
way
that
leads
them
to
busting
a
major
sex
trafficking
racket
of
underage
girls.
Manoj
Bajpayee's
Silence
2
has
been
receiving
mostly
mixed
reviews
from
the
netizen.
One
Twitter
user
has
praised
Bajpayee's
performance
in
the
edge-of-the-seat
thriller.
He
tweeted,
"@BajpayeeManoj
#Silence2
Truly
gripping
and
an
edge-of-the-seat
riveting
thriller.
Manoj
is
in
top
form
once
again.
A
big
'shoutout'
for
'Silence
2'!
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
(4
stars)"
Netiznes
are
also
praising
Prachi
and
other
actors'
performances.
The
plot
detailing
and
the
way
they
have
handled
sserious
issues
have
impressed
the
audience.
On
the
other
hand,
the
audience
is
not
impressed
the
long
and
tedious
runtime
of
the
film.
According
to
them,
the
film
lacked
the
thrilling
quotient.
One
of
the
portals
wrote,
"Long
story
short,
Manoj
Bajpayee
and
Prachi
Desai's
Silence
2:
The
Night
Owl
Bar
Shootout
highlights
serious
issues.
However,
the
suspense-thriller
is
marred
due
to
an
abrupt
end."
Aother
one
tweeted,
"Silence
2
Review:
It's
a
murder
mystery
with
a
thrilling
human
trafficking
plot,
#ManojBajpayee
performance
is
the
best,
the
Twists
connected
well,
the
investigation
scenes
are
perfect,
and
some
humor,
but
the
plot
weakens
at
times.
Overall
watchable.
#Silence2
#Silence2OnZEE5"