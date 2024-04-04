Exclusive! Urvashi Rautela Wishes To Romance Shah Rukh Khan; Reveals What She Wants To Change In The Industry

Urvashi
Rautela
has
been
in
the
industry
for
more
than
a
decade.
She
started
her
career
as
an
actress
with
the
film
Singh
Saab
The
Great
in
2013,
and
later
starred
in
multiple
Hindi
and
South
movies.
While
many
actresses
first
participate
in
beauty
paegents,
Urvashi
represented
India
at
Miss
Universe
after
making
her
Bollywood
debut.
Filmibeat
recently
interacted
with
her
and
spoke
to
her
about
many
inetersting
things.
When
asked
her
if
there's
any
one
actor
or
director
she
wishes
to
work
with,
the
actress
said,
"There
are
multiple
directors
and
actors,
but
I
think
one
actor
would
be
SRK
(Shah
Rukh
Khan),
and
the
director
would
be
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali."
During
the
rapid
fire
round,
when
we
asked
her
one
actor
she
would
like
to
romance,
the
answer
quickly
came,
"SRK."
When
asked
her
what's
one
thing
she
would
like
to
change
in
the
industry,
the
actress
said,
"Everybody
has
a
different
style,
so
there's
no
particular
or
permanent
rule
in
the
industry.
Every
filmmaker
works
acording
to
their
own
style.
But,
I
would
say
maybe
pay
disparity
between
female
and
male
actors."
Well,
would
you
like
to
see
Urvashi
and
Shah
Rukh
Khan
on
the
big
screens
together?
Urvashi
Rautela
Upcoming
Movies
Talking
about
her
upcoming
movies,
Urvashi
will
next
be
seen
in
JNU
which
was
slated
to
release
this
week,
but
it
has
been
postponed.
The
makers
have
not
yet
announced
the
new
release
date.
The
movie
also
stars
Gum
Hai
Kisi
Ke
Pyar
Mein
fame
actor
Siddharth
Bodke
in
the
lead
role.
She
also
has
movies
like
Dil
Hai
Gray
and
Black
Rose
in
her
kitty.
Urvashi
was
recently
seen
in
the
song
Vigdiyan
Heeran
alongside
Yo
Yo
Honey
Singh.
The
song
has
received
a
great
response,
and
the
actress' dance
moves
are
being
loved
by
one
and
all.
The
track
was
released
two
weeks
ago,
and
it
is
still
trending
on
YouTube.
Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2024, 17:11 [IST]