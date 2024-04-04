Exclusive! Urvashi Rautela Wishes To Romance Shah Rukh Khan; Reveals What She Wants To Change In The Industry

Urvashi Rautela has been in the industry for more than a decade. She started her career as an actress with the film Singh Saab The Great in 2013, and later starred in multiple Hindi and South movies. While many actresses first participate in beauty paegents, Urvashi represented India at Miss Universe after making her Bollywood debut. Filmibeat recently interacted with her and spoke to her about many inetersting things.

When asked her if there's any one actor or director she wishes to work with, the actress said, "There are multiple directors and actors, but I think one actor would be SRK (Shah Rukh Khan), and the director would be Sanjay Leela Bhansali."

During the rapid fire round, when we asked her one actor she would like to romance, the answer quickly came, "SRK."

When asked her what's one thing she would like to change in the industry, the actress said, "Everybody has a different style, so there's no particular or permanent rule in the industry. Every filmmaker works acording to their own style. But, I would say maybe pay disparity between female and male actors."

Well, would you like to see Urvashi and Shah Rukh Khan on the big screens together?

Urvashi Rautela Upcoming Movies

Talking about her upcoming movies, Urvashi will next be seen in JNU which was slated to release this week, but it has been postponed. The makers have not yet announced the new release date. The movie also stars Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein fame actor Siddharth Bodke in the lead role. She also has movies like Dil Hai Gray and Black Rose in her kitty.

Urvashi was recently seen in the song Vigdiyan Heeran alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh. The song has received a great response, and the actress' dance moves are being loved by one and all. The track was released two weeks ago, and it is still trending on YouTube.