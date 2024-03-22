Elvish Yadav Controversy: Exclusive! Urvashi Rautela Says, "My Prayers Are With Him"

Elvish
Yadav
Controversy:
Bigg
Boss
OTT
season
2
winner,
Elvish
Yadav,
has
been
making
it
to
the
headlines
for
a
few
wrong
reasons.
A
few
days
ago,
he
was
arrested
in
allegedly
arranging
snake
venom
at
rave
parties.
Reportedly,
the
YouTuber
also
confessed
the
same.
According
to
some
reports,
Elvish
has
been
granted
bail
today.
After
his
stint
in
Bigg
Boss
OTT
season
2,
Elvish
featured
in
a
few
music
videos.
In
one
of
the
songs
titled
Hom
Toh
Deewane,
he
was
seen
romancing
Urvashi
Rautela.
Filmibeat
recently
interacted
with
Urvashi
and
when
asked
her
about
Elvish's
arrest,
the
actress
stated
that
her
prayers
are
with
him.
Urvashi
Rautela
On
Elvish
Yadav's
Arrest
Urvashi
said,
"Actually,
I
don't
know
in
detail,
like
what
exactly
has
happened.
So,
after
your
interview,
I
will
research
about
what
exactly
has
happened
because
I
just
got
to
know
it
from
you.
But,
still
my
prayers
are
with
him.
I
wish
him
all
the
health
and
happiness
in
his
life."
Urvashi
and
Elvish's
song
had
become
a
rage
when
it
was
released
a
few
months
ago.
Even
their
chemistry
was
liked
by
one
and
all.
The
actress
is
currently
also
enjoying
the
super
success
of
her
track
Vigdiyan
Heeran
which
is
sung
by
Yo
Yo
Honey
Singh,
and
it
features
the
singer
opposite
her.
The
song
has
been
trending
on
YouTube
at
number
1,
and
it
has
received
more
than
22
million
views.
When
it
comes
to
films,
Urvashi
will
next
be
seen
in
JNU
which
is
slated
to
hit
the
big
screens
on
5th
April
2024.
It
mark
Urvashi's
comeback
on
the
big
screen
in
Hindi
films
after
a
gap
of
five
years.
The
actress'
last
Bollywood
theatrical
release
was
Pagalpanti
in
2019.
Urvashi
also
has
other
projects
lined
up
including
a
few
South
films
as
well.
Are
you
excited
for
the
actress' upcoming
projects?
Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2024, 15:58 [IST]