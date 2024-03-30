With Yodha Failing To Make A Mark; Raashii Khanna Fails To Have A Successful Bollywood Comeback

Raashii
Khanna
started
her
career
as
an
actress
with
the
movie
Madras
Cafe
which
also
starred
John
Abraham
and
Nargis
Fakhri.
After
her
debut
in
Hindi,
she
moved
her
ways
towards
down
South
and
featured
in
many
successful
films,
and
established
herself
as
a
leading
lady
there.
But
finally,
after
11
years,
she
made
her
Bollywood
comeback
with
Yodha
which
also
starred
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Disha
Patani.
The
trailer
and
the
songs
of
Yodha
had
grabbed
everyone's
attention,
and
it
was
expected
that
the
film
will
do
well
at
the
box
office.
However,
that
didn't
happen.
Yodha
received
positive
reviews,
and
even
Raashii's
performance
was
appreciated.
But,
it
looks
like
the
luck
didn't
favour
the
actress
as
the
film
failed
to
make
a
mark
at
the
box
office.
Yodha,
which
was
reportedly,
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs.
55
crore,
has
just
collected
Rs.
28.95
crore;
which
means
it's
a
flop.
When
we
talk
about
Raashii's
Hindi
projects,
the
actress
was
also
seen
in
the
OTT
series
like
Rudra
and
Farzi.
However,
we
cannot
ignore
the
fact
that
Ajay
Devgn
and
Shahid
Kapoor
had
become
the
talk
of
the
town
when
the
shows
were
premiered.
Raashii
Khanna's
Upcoming
Movies
The
actress
will
next
be
seen
in
The
Sabarmati
Report,
and
recently,
the
teaser
of
the
film
was
released.
While
the
teaser
has
grabbed
the
attention,
it
will
be
interesting
how
the
film
turns
out
to
be,
and
whether
it
will
finally
give
Raashii
a
hit
in
Hindi
or
not.
She
also
has
to
leave
a
mark
in
front
of
two
powerful
talents
like
Vikrant
Massey
and
Ridhi
Dogra.
So,
let's
wait
and
watch.
The
movie
is
slated
to
release
on
3rd
May
2024.
Talking
about
her
movies
down
South,
Raashii
will
be
seen
in
Tamil
film
Aranmanai
4
which
is
slated
to
release
next
month.
It
also
stars
Sundar
C
and
Tamannaah
Bhatia
in
the
lead
roles.
