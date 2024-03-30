With Yodha Failing To Make A Mark; Raashii Khanna Fails To Have A Successful Bollywood Comeback

Raashii Khanna started her career as an actress with the movie Madras Cafe which also starred John Abraham and Nargis Fakhri. After her debut in Hindi, she moved her ways towards down South and featured in many successful films, and established herself as a leading lady there. But finally, after 11 years, she made her Bollywood comeback with Yodha which also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani.

The trailer and the songs of Yodha had grabbed everyone's attention, and it was expected that the film will do well at the box office. However, that didn't happen.

Yodha received positive reviews, and even Raashii's performance was appreciated. But, it looks like the luck didn't favour the actress as the film failed to make a mark at the box office. Yodha, which was reportedly, made on a budget of Rs. 55 crore, has just collected Rs. 28.95 crore; which means it's a flop.

When we talk about Raashii's Hindi projects, the actress was also seen in the OTT series like Rudra and Farzi. However, we cannot ignore the fact that Ajay Devgn and Shahid Kapoor had become the talk of the town when the shows were premiered.

Raashii Khanna's Upcoming Movies

The actress will next be seen in The Sabarmati Report, and recently, the teaser of the film was released. While the teaser has grabbed the attention, it will be interesting how the film turns out to be, and whether it will finally give Raashii a hit in Hindi or not. She also has to leave a mark in front of two powerful talents like Vikrant Massey and Ridhi Dogra. So, let's wait and watch. The movie is slated to release on 3rd May 2024.

Talking about her movies down South, Raashii will be seen in Tamil film Aranmanai 4 which is slated to release next month. It also stars Sundar C and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles.