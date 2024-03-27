Yodha Actress Raashii Khanna Wants To Do More Action Films: Wish To Do Roles Like Devasena From Baahubali

Young
pan-India
star
Raashii
Khanna
recently
delivered
an
intriguing
performance
in
the
Sidharth
Malhotra
starrer
'Yodha'.
While
the
actress
is
looking
forward
to
exploring
her
acting
prowess
by
delving
into
varied
genres,
Raashii
wants
more
opportunities
to
perform
action
on
screen.
The
versatile
powerhouse
said
she
wants
to
be
part
of
actioners
where
she
gets
to
"transform
through
intense
physical
training
and
learn
some
amazing
fight
choreography."
Raashii's
wishlist
doesn't
stop
here
as
she
also
wants
to
play
a
mythological
character
on
screen.
"I
would
love
to
play
a
character
like
Anushka
Shetty
from
Baahubali," Raashii
concluded.
After
receiving
a
heap
of
praise
for
her
portrayal
of
a
government
official
in
'Yodha',
it
looks
like
Raashii
is
gearing
up
to
deliver
performances
that
will
establish
her
as
a
rising
superstar.
The
versatile
actress,
on
the
work
front,
is
currently
looking
forward
to
several
interesting
projects.
The
young
pan
India
star
will
be
seen
in
'The
Sabarmati
Report'
and
'TME'
with
Vikrant
Massey.
She
also
has
the
Tamil
film
'Aranmanai
4'
and
the
Telugu
film
'Telusu
Kada'
to
her
credit.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 13:27 [IST]