Filmfare Awards 2025 Tickets: How To Watch Main Event Live In Gujarat? Ticket Prices, Booking Process & More

Filmfare Awards 2025 Tickets: Lights, camera... and pure star power! The countdown has officially begun as the prestigious 70th Filmfare Awards gears up to take center stage this month, promising a night of unforgettable moments, jaw-dropping performances, and cinematic celebration. The full nomination list is already out, and fans can't stop talking about the fierce competition between the year's biggest blockbusters and critically acclaimed gems. From seasoned performers to breakout stars, the lineup is packed with talent ready to battle it out for Bollywood's most coveted black lady.

70th Filmfare Awards 2025: Date, Venue, Host & More

With a power-packed performance lineup, dazzling red carpet fashion, and a set of charming, fan-favorite hosts leading the night, the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated events of the year. The stage is set, the stars are aligning, and the excitement is off the charts - the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 is all set to take over Gujarat this month in a grand, two-day celebration of Indian cinema.

The iconic EKA Arena in Ahmedabad will play host to Bollywood's biggest night, with the main awards gala scheduled for Saturday, October 11, kicking off at 7:30 PM IST. A pre-event lineup and red carpet festivities will continue into October 12, making this a full-blown weekend of glamour, talent, and celebration.

What's got fans even more thrilled? Shah Rukh Khan is making a blockbuster return - not on screen, but on stage - as the host of Filmfare 2025, marking his first time emceeing the awards after a 17-year gap. Joining him are the ever-entertaining Karan Johar and crowd-favorite Maniesh Paul, promising a night full of charm, wit, and iconic moments.

SRK, who recently bagged his first-ever National Film Award, is already riding high on love and critical acclaim. His return to the Filmfare stage is expected to bring nostalgia, laughter, and plenty of viral-worthy moments.

70th Filmfare Awards 2025 Live Event: Ticket Price

Can't wait to witness the glitz, glamour, and star power of the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 live in person? You're in luck! Tickets are officially LIVE now on the District website - so if you're in or around Ahmedabad, this is your chance to watch Bollywood's biggest night unfold at the iconic EKA Arena.

Saputara 1 (Bleachers) & Saputara 2 (Bleachers) - ₹ 5k

Phase 1 | Bay 9; Phase 1 | Bay 10; Phase 1 | Bay 9 - ₹ 7k

Dholavira 1 & Dholavira 2; Phase 1 | Bay 7 - ₹10k

Phase 1 | Bay 11; Phase 2 | Bay 6 - ₹ 12k

Phase 2 | Bay 12; Dholavira 1 & 2 - ₹ 15k

Shivrajpur 1 & Shivrajpur 2 - ₹ 20k

Shivrajpur 1 & 2; Dwarka 1 & 2 - ₹ 30k

Ambaji 1 & 3; Dwarka 1 & 3 - ₹ 40k

Ambaji 1 & Ambaji 3 - ₹ 50k

How To Buy Filmfare Awards 2025 Tickets Online?

Wondering How to Book Tickets for the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025? We've Got You! If you're dreaming of witnessing Bollywood's biggest night live in Ahmedabad - here's a quick and easy guide to grab your tickets online -

How to Book Tickets Online:

Step 1: Visit the official District by Zomato website.

Step 2: Head to the '70th Filmfare Awards 2025' event section.

Step 3: Click on the 'Book Tickets' button.

Step 4: Choose your seats based on your preferred category.

Step 5: Proceed to checkout and complete the payment process securely.