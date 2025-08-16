After Mrunal, Kareena Kapoor's Old "Mean" Comments Resurface On Internet; Faces Intense Backlash From Fans

Photo Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Kareena Kapoor Faces Backlash From Fans: In the age of the internet, nothing stays buried for long-especially in the world of showbiz. Recently, actress Mrunal Thakur found herself in hot water after an old interview clip resurfaced in which she appeared to make a disparaging remark about fellow actress Bipasha Basu. The controversy reignited conversations about respect within the industry. Adding fuel to the fire, a set of old comments done by Kareena Kapoor Khan back in the day has resurfaced online, where the superstar can be heard making unflattering remarks about her Bollywood peers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's "Mean" Comments From Throwback Interview Resurface On The Internet

Days after Son Of Sardaar 2 actress Mrunal Thakur, who has carved a niche for herself with strong performances in films like Sita Ramam and Jersey, faced severe online backlash after netizens dug up an interview in which she bodyshamed Bipasha Basu and made a degrading "manly" remark on the actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan has found herself under the public scrutiny for her alleged "mean" comments on her fellow Bollywood actors and actresses in her old interviews.

Sharing screenshots of some of her throwback interviews, back to her early 2000s interviews, a Reddit thread captioned the post, "Kareena is the og mean girl no one calls her out because shes a nepo".

In the Reddit thread, the 'Crew' actress can be seen calling Salman Khan a "very bad actor" and also claimed that "being fat is not sexy". As per the Reddit post, Bebo also shared her opinion and stated that Rakesh Roshan prioritized his son Hrithik Roshan over Ameesha Patel in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and pointed out Patel's skin imperfections.

Kareena Kapoor Faces Severe Backlash From Fans

As expected, the internet reacted with full force. While many longtime fans of the actress brushed it off as "youthful arrogance" or her trademark candidness, others criticized the tone of the comments and called for more maturity from public figures, especially ones with influence across generations.

Reacting to the said Reddit thread, one of the users commented, "She's a mean girl for sure. Many know this. If she was today's actress, then she'd be hugely criticised. She's talked like that because of her family. Kapoor family is a great film family but not so big family considering other things. Her and Karishma's attitude are like crazy, they think their family is some King family, but not." Another user replied, "I swear she has forever been mean. I don't know what's iconic about that. Being disrespectful is not cool."