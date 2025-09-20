Are Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda Dating 'Secretly'? Insider Spills Tea On Saiyaara Couple's Off-Screen Romance

Photo Credit: Instagram/@ahaanpandayy, @shanoosharmarahihai

Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Dating Rumors: Newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have taken the internet by storm - not just for their performances in the blockbuster Saiyaara, but for their off-screen connection that fans just can't stop talking about. The duo made their big Bollywood debut with Saiyaara, a romantic drama that became an instant hit at the box office. From chartbuster songs to powerful performances, the film was praised across the board. But what really stood out was the crackling chemistry between the lead pair - something that didn't just stay on screen.

Ever since the film's release, whispers of a budding romance between Ahaan and Aneet have been gaining traction. While neither has officially confirmed their relationship, fans and paparazzi have noticed the two spending more time together - from event appearances to cozy behind-the-scenes moments. Amidst speculations of their dating buzz, the rumour mill suggests that they have been advised not to make their relationship 'public'. Read on...

Saiyaara Couple Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda 'Secretly' Dating In Real Life?

Whispers of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's off-screen romance have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. But the speculation hit a new high after the duo was spotted indulging in some adorable PDA at the Saiyaara success bash.

Photos and videos from inside the private celebration quickly made their way online, showing the two looking comfortable, close, and completely smitten - sending fans into a frenzy and further fueling the dating rumors.

Now, according to the latest Deccan Chronicle report, Ahaan and Aneet are in a committed relationship. A source informed the portal, "Theirs is one of the most beautiful love stories in the entertainment industry. It happened organically while they were shooting together for Saiyaara. She was innocent and vulnerable. He looked after her during the shooting. They drew close as they worked. Eventually, friendship turned into a deep love. Aneet and Ahaan are in a committed relationship. (sic)"

Despite their undeniable chemistry and growing closeness, the report suggests that Saiyaara producer Aditya Chopra has advised Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to keep things under wraps. Reportedly, Chopra believes it's too soon in their careers to go public with a relationship, fearing it might impact their rising popularity and brand appeal as fresh faces in the industry.

Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Age Gap Amid Dating Rumors

Born on December 27, 1997, Ahaan Panday is set to celebrate his 27th birthday this year in December. On the other hand, his alleged ladylove and actress Aneet Padda, born on 14 October 2002, is currently 22 years old. This puts the age difference between the two at approximately five years