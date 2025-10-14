'Creepy', 'Pervy': Annu Kapoor Faces Online Wrath Over His Controversial 'Dudhiya Badan' Remark On Tamannaah

Annu Kapoor Slammed By Netizens: Veteran Indian actor Annu Kapoor has made it to the news for all the wrong reasons. The entertainment industry is currently buzzing with headlines around the 'Dream Girl' actor's recent controversial and shocking remark on Tamannaah Bhatia. In no time, the actor's comment went viral on the internet. Netizens couldn't keep calm and slammed the actor over his "cheap" remark. For those unversed, this comes weeks after Tamannaah's viral statement of kids sleeping only after listening to her song "Aaj Ki Raat" from Stree 2.

Annu Kapoor's Controversial Remark On Tamannaah Bhatia Goes Viral

From Stree 2's "Aaj Ki Raat" to the latest "Ghafoor" from Aryan Khan's hit directorial debut The Bads Of Bollywood (The Ba***ds Of Bollywood), Tamannaah Bhatia has found a new fanbase over her recent music videos.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra for his YouTube channel, the National Award-winning actor, Annu Kapoor, made a controversial remark about the actress's body. When Annu Kapoor was asked about Tamannaah's statement on kids sleeping only after watching her song 'Aaj Ki Raat', Kapoor replied, "Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai (Oh my god, what milky body she has)."

He continued, "Kitne umar ke baache so jaate hain... 70 saal ke umar ka bhi bachca ho sakta hai na, main hota toh puchta ke kitne umar ke so jaate hain. Angreezi mein bolte hain that he is 70 years old, woh 70 saal purana bacha hai... And he is 11 year old budha."

"Behen, apne gaane se, aapne shareer se, apne dudhiya chehre se humare bacchun ko sulti hain... Bahut achi baat hai.. Desh ke upar kripa hogi agar humare desk ke bacch achi aur swasthya neend soyein. Agar aur bhi kuch ichain hain toh bhagwan unko samarth karre ke unki ichchan puri hun," he further aded.

Annu Kapoor 'Dudhiya Badan' Comment On Tammaan Bhatia: Actor Faces Massive Heat From Netizens

Annu Kapoor's shocking "Dudhiya Badan" remark on Tamannaah Bhatia went viral in no time, with netizens calling him "cheap" and "vulgar".

Reacting to his statement on Reddit, one of the users slammed the actor and commented, "Didn't he also get upset and mad that Priyanka Chopra won't kiss him onscreen?? What a pervert", while another person wrote, "First rgv on kiara

Now this

Is there no connection between their brain and mouth? Bas bakwaas karlo".

One of the comments read, "You don't need to let out every pervy thought." "But in a way it's good. Now we know which creepy uncle to stay away from," another user wrote.