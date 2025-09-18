The Bads Of Bollywood Full HD Download: How To Download Aryan's Debut Show (Eps 1-7) On Netflix In Hindi?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@netflix_in

The Bads Of Bollywood Full Episodes Netflix Streaming: Bollywood's newest directorial entrant, Aryan Khan, has stepped into the spotlight in a way that sets him apart from the usual star kid trajectory. Unlike his sister Suhana Khan, who is gearing up for her second film after 'The Archies', Aryan has chosen a distinct path - one behind the lens. His directorial debut, The Bads of Bollywood, marks a bold and quirky foray into storytelling, reflecting his unique voice and vision for the entertainment industry.

The excitement around Aryan's first project has been palpable since the announcement. Fans and industry insiders alike have eagerly followed every teaser, trailer, and sneak peek, fueling a growing wave of anticipation. What sets this series apart is not just the buzz around Aryan's debut but also the fresh, offbeat approach to a subject that is often glamorized - Bollywood itself.

The Bads Of Bollywood (The Ba***ds Of Bollywood) Now Streaming: Total Episodes, Titles & More

Directed by Aryan Khan and bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment, The Bads Of Bollywood (The Ba***ds Of Bollywood) dives into the darker, less-talked-about corners of the film world - the politics, power plays, and personal struggles that lurk behind the dazzling lights and red carpets. With a blend of satire and drama, the series promises to offer viewers an insider's look at the complexities of fame, ambition, and legacy.

Written by Aryan, along with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, the Netflix show brings together an array of stars in one show, creating a new version of 'Deewangi Deewangi' (the song from Shah Rukh Khan's 2007 blockbuster 'Om Shanti Om'). The long-awaited moment arrived as The Bads of Bollywood dropped all seven episodes simultaneously on Netflix today, inviting viewers to binge the entire season at their own pace. The series comprises a total of 7 episodes, each delving deeper into the intriguing and often turbulent world of Bollywood. Here are the episode titles -

1. Meet The Ba***ds

2. Movie Mafia

3. Baraad Mohabbat

4. Bullshit Party

5. My Hero

6. The Filmfirst Awards

7. Picture Ka Title Hoga...

Are The Bads Of Bollywood Episodes Streaming For Free On Netflix?

The entire season of The Bads of Bollywood, Aryan Khan's directorial debut, is now available to stream on Netflix. For subscribers, the good news is that the show comes at no extra cost beyond your existing plan - so you can binge all seven episodes without any additional charges.

However, if you don't have an active Netflix subscription or your plan has expired, you will need to subscribe or renew your membership to watch the series. There is no option to watch The Bads of Bollywood for free without a valid Netflix account.

How To Download The Bads Of Bollywood Full Episodes In Hindi On Netflix?

Want to watch Aryan Khan's debut series offline? Follow these easy steps to download all episodes in Hindi on Netflix:

Step 1: Install the Netflix App on your digital device.

Ensure you have the latest Netflix app installed on your mobile device or tablet, as downloading is not available on the desktop browser.

Step 2: Sign In

Log into your Netflix account using your subscription details.

Step 3: Search for the Series

Type 'The Bads of Bollywood' into the search bar and select it from the results.

Step 4: Select Hindi Audio

Before downloading, set the audio language to Hindi by tapping the audio and subtitles option.

Step 5: Set Video Download Quality to High (HD)

Go to your Netflix app settings, find the "Download Video Quality" option, and select High to ensure your downloads are in HD.

Step 6: Download Episodes

Tap the download icon next to each episode to start downloading them in HD.

Step 7: Watch Offline Anytime

After downloading, access your episodes from the "Downloads" tab and enjoy the series in high definition without needing an internet connection.

To Note: HD downloads require more storage space and may take longer depending on your internet speed.