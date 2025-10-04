Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Engagement Pics: Janhvi Gets Teary-Eyed; Holds 'Shikhu' Close In Unseen Moments

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Engagement Pics: Internet personality and Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor recently got engaged to her beau Rohan Thakkar in an intimate traditional ceremony. Earlier this year, in July, The Traitors India Season 1 star surprised users with pictures of Rohan's dreamy marriage proposal to her in New York. The two met on an app three years ago and fell in love with each other. As per HT, the newly-engaged couple is set to tie the knot in December this year.

Earlier today, Anshula took everyone by surprise after she shared stunning and heartwarming pictures from her engagement ceremony. Her siblings also shared some unseen moments from the special day. While the pictures from the 'Gor Dhana' ceremony have already gone viral on the internet, it's one of Janhvi's special moments with her bf Shikhar Pahariya aka 'Shikhu' that has caught everyone's attention.

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Engagement Photos OUT

Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor got engaged to her partner and screenwriter Rohan Thakkar in an intimate ceremony. The Kapoors held a puja, 'Gor Dhana' ceremony, for their engagement on October 2 (Thursday) at their residence and the entire Kapoor clan was present there.

From her brother Arjun Kapoor to half-siblings Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor, cousins Sona Kapoor Ahuja, Shanaya Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor, among others, everyone put their best fashion foot forward and blessed the soon-to-be married couple.

While everyone was eagerly waiting for a glimpse of their engagement ceremony, Anshula took to her Instagram handle and dropped fun-filled, heartwarming pictures from the ceremony. She also penned a lengthy, heartfelt note that read, "02/10/2025 💌

This wasn't just our Gor Dhana, it was love showing up in every little detail. Ro's favorite words have always been "Always and Forever" - and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way. His love makes me believe fairytales don't just live in books, they live in moments like these.

A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma's love...quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere.

All I remember is looking around and thinking: this is what forever should feel like.

Rab raakha 🤍"

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Engagement Pics: Janhvi Kapoor Holds Bf Shikhar Pahariya Close

In one of the pictures shared by Anshula, Janhvi is seen getting emotional as her big sister makes a grand entrance down the stairs in her engagement look.

Khushi Kapoor also dropped a carousel post from Anshula-Rohan's Gor Dhana ceremony, capturing unseen moments from that night. In one of the pics, Janhvi is seen holding Shikhar's hands and holding him while posing for a family portrait.

For those unversed, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actress Janhvi Kapoor has been dating Shikhar Pahariya for quite a while now.