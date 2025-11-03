Govinda Extramarital Affair Rumor: Is Govinda's Affair Buzz With Marathi Actress True? Sunita Drops Bombshell

Govinda Extramarital Affair Rumor: Bollywood's beloved couple Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been at the center of endless gossip for months. Since February this year, social media has been abuzz with whispers about their alleged separation after 38 years of marriage. Fans were left wondering if one of Bollywood's most cherished marriages had hit a rough patch. Adding more fuel to the already blazing fire of gossip, fresh rumors suggested that Govinda was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair with a Marathi actress,

Now, months after the buzz, Sunita Ahuja has finally decided to break her silence, addressing the affair talk heads on.

Govinda's Alleged Link-Up With A 30-Year-Old Marathi Actress

Since February 2025, gossip mills have been running wild with claims that the couple's relationship had hit a rough patch after 38 years of togetherness, leaving fans both shocked and curious. Earlier, it was rumored that Sunita had filed for divorce last year, though things reportedly settled down between the two soon after.

What truly stirred the pot, however, were the claims linking Govinda (61) to a 30-year-old Marathi actress, sparking fresh controversy and endless discussions online. The alleged affair became one of the most talked-about Bollywood buzz topics of the year, with fans eager to know whether there was any truth behind the headlines.

Sunita Ahuja Breaks Silence On Govinda's Extramarital Affair Rumor With A Marathi Actress

Putting months of gossip to rest, Sunita Ahuja has finally spoken out about the ongoing rumors surrounding Govinda's alleged extramarital affair with a Marathi actress. During her candid conversation with Paras S. Chhabra on his Abraa Kaa Dabra Show, Sunita didn't hold back when asked about the viral buzz.

"I have said this many times to the media that I have also heard it. But till the moment I don't see him with my own eyes or catch him red-handed, I can't declare anything. I have heard that it's a Marathi actress," she stated calmly, addressing the speculation with her trademark composure.

She further added, "This is not the age to do all of this. Govinda should be thinking about settling his daughter and focusing on Yash's career. I have also heard the rumors but I've always told the media - till I speak, don't believe anything. I will always say the truth because I don't lie."