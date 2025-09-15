Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa Back Together After Divorce? Fans Confused Over 'Date Night' Pics; 'Chal Kya Raha Hai'

Photo Credit: Instagram/@rajeevsen9

Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa Viral Date Night Photos: From marriage to divorce and the life post separation... Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his ex-wife Charu Asopa's public feud is known to all. Rajeev and Charu got married on June 16, 2019, in a traditional ceremony. But after their marriage, things went downhill, and their divorce was finalized on June 8, 2023. But their public spat post-divorce, with blame-game and shocking allegations labelled against each other, became a talk-of-the-town. Amidst their post-divorce drama, the former couple is in the news again. But this time, it's for a completely different reason.

Ex-Couple Rajeev Sen & Charu Asopa Enjoy 'Date Night' In Bangkok

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa, who tied the knot in 2019 and have a daughter together named 'Ziana', had a turbulent marriage filled with public spats, cryptic posts, and repeated breakups before finally parting ways legally.

Over the years, Charu Asopa had spoken openly in interviews and vlogs about emotional distress during the marriage, hinting at manipulation and lack of support. Rajeev, on the other hand, had accused Charu of playing the victim card and trying to gain sympathy through the media. Last week, Rajeev and Charu posted pictures of them flying to Thailand with their daughter for a family trip on their respective social media handles.

Last night, Rajeev took to his Instagram and took everyone by surprise by posting pictures of "date night" with his ex-wife Charu. The Peshawar actor captioned his post, "Date night 🌹

Bangkok nights"

Are Rajeev Sen & Charu Asopa Back Together After Divorce?

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's back-and-forth has created confusion among fans, especially with recent photos suggesting they might be spending time together again, sparking speculations of patching up post-divorce. However, the two are yet to address the reconciliation speculations.

Netizens React To Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa's Bangkok Date Night Pics

Rajeev-Charu's Bangkok date night photos are going viral on the internet, leaving fans confused over their divorce status. Reacting to the pictures, one of the users commented, "I thought I was confused in my life😂 feel better after looking at them😂," while another one wrote, "Ye chal kya raha hai😮divorce then date..so confusing 😂".

Meanwhile, a thurd user took a dig at Charu and wrote, "After international trip , Asopa charu will start crying again I'm dam sure 😂"