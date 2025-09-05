Baaghi 4 Budget, Box Office Target: Here’s How Much Tiger Shroff’s Film Should Earn To Become HIT - EXCL

Baaghi 4 Budget And Box Office Target: The action-packed world of Bollywood gets a fresh boost with the arrival of Baaghi 4, one of the most awaited releases of the year. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A Harsha, the film is designed to deliver high-octane stunts, gripping drama, and larger-than-life moments that fans of the franchise have been waiting for.

This time, Tiger Shroff once again takes center stage as the fearless Ronny, the role that turned him into an action superstar. Joining him in the film are two leading ladies - Sonam Bajwa and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, who makes her Bollywood debut with Baaghi 4. On the other side of the story stands Sanjay Dutt, stepping in as the antagonist.

Baaghi 4 has hit theaters on the same day as Hollywood's horror sequel The Conjuring: Last Rites and Vivek Agnihotri's political drama The Bengal Files.

BAAGHI 4 BUDGET, CAST AND OTHER DETAILS

In Baaghi 4, the story takes a darker and more emotional turn. The film opens with a massive train accident that nearly ends Ronny's life. Instead of celebrating survival, he is haunted by guilt and pain, carrying wounds that are far deeper than the physical ones. The memory of a woman he once loved continues to torment him, leaving him unsure whether she was truly part of his past or still exists in his broken reality.

This inner struggle becomes the heart of the film. Ronny is not just fighting dangerous enemies outside-he is also battling his own fears, grief, and shadows within. His blurred sense of reality and constant emotional turmoil add a psychological edge to the story, making Baaghi 4 more intense than its previous parts. It combines explosive action with raw emotions, offering both adrenaline and depth.

The casting adds even more strength to the film. The ensemble also includes Shreyas Talpade, Upendra Limaye, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir, and Mahesh Thakur, bringing added intensity and variety to the story.

To get a clearer picture of Baaghi 4's box office potential, Filmibeat reached out to trade expert Rohit Jaiswal, who shared valuable insights on the film's release strategy and business prospects.

Talking about the film's budget, Rohit stated, "Baaghi 4 has been made on a budget of around Rs 70 crore."

BAAGHI 4 BOX OFFICE TARGET AND DAY 1 PREDICTION

Talking about the box office target for Baaghi 4, Rohit Jaiswal stated, "Baaghi 4 needs to collect Rs 90 crore to get the hit tag."

As per his prediction, the actioner is likely to mint around Rs 10-12 crores on the opening day (September 5).