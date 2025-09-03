Baaghi 4 Early Review: Tiger Shroff Starrer Termed As Electrifying; Delivers Non-Stop Intensity & Doesn’t Let…

Baaghi 4 Early Review: After the underperformance of Baaghi 3 (2020) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sajid Nadiadwala is back to entertain viewers with the fourth installment in the Baaghi franchise. The upcoming film promises a blend of high-voltage action, powerful performances, and stunning visuals that will keep fans hooked till the end.

This time, Baaghi 4 becomes even bigger as action star Tiger Shroff returns as Ronny. While Sanjay Dutt will be seen as a menacing antagonist, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu (Bollywood debut) are the leading ladies. The movie is directed by A Harsha, and fans are eagerly awaiting its theatrical release.

Interestingly, Baaghi 4 will hit theatres alongside the Hollywood biggie The Conjuring: Last Rites and Vivek Agnihotri-directed The Bengal Files, setting up a big box office clash. While competition will be tough, the buzz around the action thriller already suggests it will be one of the year's most talked-about releases.

BAAGHI 4 EARLY REVIEW IS OUT

Baaghi 4 is gearing up for a spectacular theatrical release on September 5, and excitement around the film is already sky-high. Even before it hits cinemas, the action entertainer has grabbed attention after its early review went viral online, creating a storm of discussions across social media.

Taking to social media, actor turned critic Kuldeep Gadhvi shared the Baaghi 4 review and called it 'absolutely electrifying' and wrote, "The way it blends action, thrill, and drama is on another level. Tiger Shroff is in complete beast mode - this isn't just a performance, it's a deadly avatar."

Take a look at the full review here:

BAAGHI 4 OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST DETAILS

Tiger Shroff is back as Ronny, and this time he is more dangerous. Ronny survives a terrible train accident that he never thought he would live through. But instead of feeling lucky, he is filled with guilt and sadness. The loss from the tragedy pushes him into a dark phase, where he begins to destroy himself slowly.

The memory of a woman he once loved keeps coming back to him. Ronny cannot tell if she is really gone or if she still lives somewhere in his broken world. His mind starts to play tricks on him, and reality feels blurred.

As days pass, people around Ronny begin to wonder if he is fighting real dangers or just shadows from his imagination. His journey turns into a battle not only against enemies outside but also against the pain and fear inside him. Baaghi 4 promises high action, deep emotions, and a story that shows Ronny's struggle to find the truth while fighting his own inner war.

Along with the main cast, the film also features Shreyas Talpade, Upendra Limaye, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir, and Mahesh Thakur, among others, in supporting characters.

How excited are you about the release of Baaghi 4? Tell us in the comments section.